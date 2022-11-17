Who Plays Sean? Is Jimmy from Yellowstone in Chicago PD?

The fifth episode of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 10 follows Hailey Upton’s attempts to distract herself from the pain caused by her husband Jay Halstead’s absence. She accidentally encounters Abby, a teenage girl involved in a human-trafficking ring. When Abby kills herself fearing someone or something, Hailey grows suspicious of her guardian Sean O’Neal, the son of Patrick O’Neal, Chief at the Bureau of Organized Crime. In the seventh episode of the season, Hailey and Hank Voight bring the rest of the team to investigate Sean. Since Sean is becoming an integral part of season 10, the viewers must be curious about the actor who plays him. Here’s what we can share about the same!

Who is Sean?

Sean, a former drug addict, runs a shelter in the city of Chicago for young people, who are mostly either homeless or banished from their homes. As a former addict, he tries to help young people who deal with the same. Under his care, several teenagers, without anyone to look after them, try to regain their life. When Hailey tries to rescue Abby, the former tells the latter that Sean is concerned about her, only for Abby to kill herself. Hailey realizes that mentioning Sean must have made Abby kill herself, which leads her to investigate several cases of missing girls.

It doesn’t take long for Hailey to realize Sean can be behind the group of girls’ disappearance. Hailey details her findings to Voight, who gives her permission to move forward with the case. In the seventh episode of season 10, Hailey witnesses Sean receiving possibly a stack of cash from a known human trafficker. When the latter dies, Hailey meets Sean and talks about the criminal, only for Sean to call the dead criminal using his burner phone, revealing his involvement in the human-trafficking cases Hailey has been investigating.

Who Plays Sean? Is Yellowstone’s Jimmy in Chicago PD?

Jefferson White plays Sean. White is best known for his performance as Jimmy Hurdstrom in ‘Yellowstone.’ The actor has featured in the Western series for a total of thirty-nine episodes as an emerging cowboy who tries to find his footing in Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. One of White’s earliest performances includes ‘The Americans,’ in which he plays Brad Mullin. In ‘Manhattan,’ White plays Cole Dunlavey. The actor also appears in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ as Philip Jessup and ‘Aquarius’ as Gary Hinman.

In ‘House of Cards,’ White plays Joshua Masterson, a terrorist involved with ICO, a terrorist organization that resembles ISIS. The actor plays Lincoln Steffens, a reporter who digs deep into Theodore Roosevelt’s policies that reform the New York City Police Department in ‘The Alienist.’ In NBC’s ‘Blindspot,’ White portrays Parker Lewis, a Sandstorm operative. White also appears in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘Elementary,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘Invasion,’ etc. White appears alongside Thandiwe Newton in ‘God’s Country’ as Samuel as well.

White’s upcoming projects include ‘Eileen,’ the film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s eponymous novel, starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, ‘Snowbound,’ and Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ starring Kirsten Dunst. White is also expected to be a part of ‘6666,’ a ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series that revolves around the 6666 Ranch, where White’s character Jimmy lives in the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone’ to become a reliable cowboy.

