7 Movies Like Make Me Believe You Must See

Co-directed by Murat Saraçoglu and Evren Karabiyik Günaydin, Netflix’s ‘Make Me Believe’ (also titled ‘Sen İnandır’) is a romantic drama movie. It follows Sahra and Deniz, two individuals with a grudge against each other whose lives collide due to the meddling of their grandmothers. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Turkish coastline and features the themes of love and second chances explored through a love-hate relationship. If you enjoyed the movie and its take on modern-day romance, you must be seeking more such streaming options. In that case, here is a list of similar films you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Make Me Believe’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Your Place or Mine (2023)

‘Your Place or Mine‘ is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. It stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles. The movie follows best friends Debbie Dunn and Peter Coleman, who swap houses for a week when Debbie must move to New York, and Peter takes responsibility for looking after her son in Los Angeles. However, the experience helps the duo understand what they need in life. Although ‘Your Place or Mine’ lacks the haters turned lovers trope of ‘Make Me Believe,’ both movies feature characters who share a past and fail to act on their romantic feelings. As a result, ‘Your Place or Mine’ takes a different approach as its plot hinges on the unlikely romance between life-long best friends.

6. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

‘Pride & Prejudice‘ is a romantic drama film directed by Joe Wright and based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name. It features Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Elizabeth Bennet, a young woman who meets a high-class nobleman Mr. Darcy. However, the duo must contend with the social pressures of the late 18th century and confront the consequences of their class difference before starting a romantic relationship. Unlike ‘Make Me Believe,’ the two main characters quickly acknowledge their feelings for each other. However, the protagonists of both movies must overcome their pride and ideological differences, making them cosmetically similar.

5. Laws of Attraction (2004)

‘Laws of Attraction’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Peter Howitt and stars Pierce Brosnan and Julianne Moore in the lead roles. It is based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, which was translated into a screenplay by Robert Harling and McKenna. The movie tells the story of Audrey Woods and Daniel Rafferty, two divorce attorneys who have seen countless failed relationships. They often face off in court and despise each other’s work methods. However, when sparks fly between them, Audrey and Daniel must work hard to sustain their relationship. The movie’s basic premise is similar to ‘Make Me Believe,’ as it follows two main characters who dislike each other but fall in love. Moreover, it also forces them to make realistic and practical choices like ‘Make Me Believe.’

4. The Proposal (2009)

Directed by Anne Fletcher, ‘The Proposal‘ is a romantic comedy film written by Peter Chiarelli. It is headlined by stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. The movie follows Margaret Tate, the editor-in-chief at a major New York City book publisher, who faces deportation to Canada. As a result, she forces her long-suffering assistant Andrew Paxton to pose as her temporary fiancé. The movie also utilizes the enemies turned lovers trope, akin to ‘Make Me Believe.’ However, the film carefully threads the characters’ professional ambitions into the love story plot, making it structurally similar to ‘Make Me Believe.’ Moreover, it delivers the right amount of humor and heart-warming elements, making it a truly worthwhile viewing experience for rom-com fans.

3. It’s a Boy Girl Thing (2006)

‘It’s a Boy Girl Thing’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Nick Hurran. It stars Kevin Zegers and Samaire Armstrong in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Nell Bedworth and Woody Deane, two teenagers with distinct personalities who find themselves in each other’s bodies following a freak accident during a museum trip. Initially despising each other, the teenagers use the opportunity to make each other miserable. However, Nell and Woody soon develop romantic feelings for each other. The movie follows the enemies-turned-lovers trope and takes things further by adding a body-swap element that truly tests the limits of the trope. In the process, the chemistry and dynamic between the main characters resemble ‘Make Me Believe,’ albeit with a less self-serious tone.

2. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

‘Romeo + Juliet’ (also known as ‘William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet’) is a 1996 romantic crime film directed by Baz Luhrmann based on William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the lead roles. The story follows the titular characters from Verona’s two well-established families. Despite their love for each other, Romeo and Juliet face challenges due to the rivalry between their families. The story is one of the most popular examples of the enemies-to-lovers arc, but it adds another layer of conflict due to the hate between the main characters’ families. As a result, the movie will appeal to viewers who liked ‘Make Me Believe.’

1. The Hating Game (2021)

Directed by Peter Hutchings, ‘The Hating Game‘ is a romantic comedy film based on the novel of the same name by Sally Thorne. It stars Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell in the lead roles. It follows Lucy Hutton, a young woman determined to achieve professional success without compromising on her ethics. As a result, she finds herself in a game of one-upmanship against her colleague and nemesis, Joshua. However, matters are complicated because of their growing attraction to each other. The film is similar to ‘Make Me Believe’ as it features two characters in a love-hate relationship complicated by their professional ambitions. However, the movie is also funny, inventive, and takes itself a lot less seriously, embracing its whacky premise, making it the topic pick for this list!

