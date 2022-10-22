7 Movies Like Ticket to Paradise You Must See

‘Ticket to Paradise‘ is a romantic comedy film that follows a divorced couple who join hands and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying and making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Directed by Ol Parker, the film’s picturesque backdrop is complemented by the hysterical conversations between David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts). The sarcastic comments and the witty comebacks sum up a significant part of their interaction.

Despite their fights and games of one-upmanship, the characters share remarkable chemistry, reminiscent of so many rom-com couples. The film carries all tropes and motifs of the genre, and if you can’t get enough of them, here’s a list of films for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Ticket to Paradise’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Wedding Ringer (2015)

‘The Wedding Ringer’ is a buddy comedy about Doug Harris (Josh Gad), who is getting married in two weeks but has no groomsmen because he is socially awkward. To save himself from embarrassment, he contacts a best man service company and forms a special bond with its owner, Jimmy (Kevin Hart). Although the film is an antithesis of a rom-com, it shares similar tropes with ‘Ticket to Paradise.’ How Jimmy and Doug try to pull off their charade is similar to how Georgia and David try to prevent their daughter’s wedding. Besides this, the films share several other common themes and character arcs.

6. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

‘Definitely, Maybe‘ is a feel-good film that explains the concept of divorce and separation in a refreshing manner. It is about Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds), a 30-something political consultant and father who is going about his duties amid a divorce. When his 10-year-old daughter becomes curious about his love life, he explains his previous relationships by narrating a story. Although its tonality is different from ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ both films portray interpersonal relationships with a certain sense of realism.

5. The Proposal (2009)

Rom-coms have a pleasant and feel-good way of bringing together polar opposite characters in the most absurd scenarios. ‘The Proposal‘ stands testament to this statement. The story follows a New York editor named Margaret (Sandra Bullock) who hatches a ludicrous plan to marry her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to save herself from deportation. Andrew, who despises his boss, agrees to do so in return for a promotion. However, things change when the two visit his hometown.

The way David and Georgia argue and throw zingers at each other in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ reminds us of Margaret and Andrew from ‘The Proposal,’ who are always at loggerheads. However, as these two get to know each other outside the work atmosphere, they discover things that surprise them. It’s this facet that makes the two films akin to each other.

4. The Parent Trap (1998)

‘The Parent Trap’ is based on the eponymous 1961 film, which in turn was based on the novel, ‘Lisa and Lottie,’ written by Eric Kästner. The 1998 film is about identical twins, Hallie (Lindsay Lohan) and Annie (Lindsay Lohan), who are separated at birth because of their parents’ divorce. Many years later, when the two join the same summer camp, they discover they’re sisters. To reunite their parents, the two switch places.

The movie showcases how the two girls employ childish yet effective schemes to bridge the gap between their parents. Although Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) doesn’t try to bring her parents together in ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ her wedding inadvertently becomes a catalyst for David and Georgia to set aside their differences for a common goal. In both films, the parents try to act in the best interest of their daughter(s), which leads to a wholesome conclusion.

3. Enough Said (2013)

What happens when you realize that the man you’re trying to date is your new friend’s ex-husband? ‘Enough Said’ answers this question perfectly. Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a single mother and masseuse who meets Albert (James Gandolfini), a recently divorced man, and finds him attractive. She tries to pursue him but later realizes he is her new client’s husband.

The film has the classic three-act structure we see in rom-com movies. The characters meet, there’s a conflict between them, and the resolution follows. Although ‘Ticket to Paris’ doesn’t follow the same structure, it shares a few intriguing insights with this film. The way a couple’s perspective of the relationship changes with time and how despite being mature adults, people tend to become slightly childish when they fall for someone are two significant themes explored in both stories.

2. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ is a comedy film based on the novel, ‘Madame Doubtfire,’ AKA ‘Alias Madame Doubtfire,’ written by Anne Fine. The story is about Daniel (Robin Williams), a divorced actor. To spend more time with his kids, he disguises himself as the titular character, an old female Scottish Housekeeper, to work in his ex-wife’s house. The film portrays the concept of divorce in a funny yet emotional manner, just like in ‘Ticket to Paradise.’ Furthermore, the relationship between Daniel and Miranda (Sally Field) mirrors the dynamic between David and Georgia, which makes up for an entertaining watch.

1. It’s Complicated (2009)

Any movie with Meryl Streep deserves to be in the number 1 spot. ‘It’s Complicated’ is a story about Jake (Alec Baldwin) and Jane (Meryl Streep), who start falling in love all over again after getting a divorce. However, complications arise because the two are separated, and Jake is married to someone else. Despite being a rom-com, the film’s portrayal of its characters is quite authentic.

Like ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ even this movie shows various shades of the lead characters while also portraying what it’s like to give a relationship a second chance. The couples in both films have an adorable vibe, even in scenes where the two argue or fight. Furthermore, the character arcs follow a similar journey and make up for a heartwarming experience.

