7 Shows Like Dream Home Makeover You Must See

As a Netflix original that centers around Utah-based couple Shea and Syd McGee as they grant their clients tailored renovations of a lifetime, ‘Dream Home Makeover‘ genuinely lives up to its title. After all, it not only incorporates how they carefully design every aspect of different families’ forever homes per their unique yet luxe styles but also underscores their own domestic experiences.

We thus get an insight into both Shea and Syd’s thriving long-term personal as well as professional partnership, making the entire reality production perfectly binge-able at every step of the way. So now, if you are looking to dip into something similar, we’ve got recommendations for you — you can find most of these shows like ‘Dream Home Makeover’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Hidden Potential (2017-)

‘Hidden Potential’ is an HGTV series that essentially charts designer/contractor Jasmine Roth’s life goal of ensuring no two houses across Southern California are alike, especially in the suburbs. There’s not much she can do regarding the exteriors without affecting the core foundation of each structure, yet she can and does transform the interiors into extremely personalized layouts. The fact she’s hands-on, genuinely loves her job, and doesn’t hesitate to share her familial influences or experiences hence undeniably makes her whole show comparable to ‘Dream Home Makeover.’

6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2003-2012, 2020-)

If we’re being honest, HGTV’s/ABC’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition‘ is one of the biggest refurbishment series’ to have ever graced our screens owing to the sheer number of experts involved. That’s because the basic concept of this original is for them to surprise deserving families with the life-changing rebuilding of their entire house in a mere seven days while they’re away on vacation. It’s thus light-hearted, heart-warming, and positively moving in every sense of the term, just like the production involving the Studio McGee owners and their skilled work for real people.

5. Instant Dream Home (2022-)

Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home‘ is both like ‘Dream Home Makeover’ as well as ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ because it too involves surprise yet wholly unique remodelings for deserving individuals. The only difference here is that the specialists do the actual work within a day following months and months of intense preparation to ensure their upgrades are to their unaware clients’ precise liking. So we should mention it follows Danielle Brooks as host, Paige Mobley as Special Projects Lead, Erik Curtis as Carpenter, Nick Cutsumpas as Exterior Designer, and Adair Curtis as Interior Designer.

4. Tiny House Nation (2014-2019)

Although ‘Tiny House Nation‘ doesn’t really feature the personal lives of renovation professionals John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin, it makes up by exploring their clients’ backstories in utter detail. This facet is actually rather significant since it essentially enables the hard-working, creative duo to assemble the latter’s ideal home in a small space spanning less than (or around) 500 square feet. It hence results in customized furniture, storage units, and entertainment spots, amongst much more, which then provide uniqueness, along with proof you don’t need a massive area to lead a happy life.

3. Fixer To Fabulous (2019-)

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is a reality series that revolves around married couple Dave and Jenny Marrs, renovators specializing in converting timeworn properties into dream, contemporary spaces. Whether it be newly single parents or partners at any stage of their lives, if someone in their base area of Arkansas needs an upgrade to match their residence to their lifestyles and personalities, they do not hesitate to step in. Yes, they do focus on transforming historic estates into charming masterpieces with every possible amenity, but the core crux of their show and ‘Dream Home Makeover’ remains the same.

2. Flip or Flop (2013-2022)

Centering around Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall as they purchase distressed properties to redevelop them before hopefully selling the same for at least a small profit, ‘Flip or Flip’ is simply incredible. After all, the then-married couple hosted the series throughout their divorce and their remarriage to different people, all the while familiarizing us with the worlds of real estate, architecture, as well as design. The blend of personal and professional elements in this reality series, alongside its unwaveringly warm tone no matter the situation, makes it just as entertaining as Shea and Syd McGee’s production.

1. Fixer Upper (2013-2018)

Renovation, design, and real estate professionals Chip and Joanna Gaines are the stars of ‘Fixer Upper,’ a television original that lives up to its title in the same manner as ‘Dream Home Makeover.’ These Texan natives are actually just like the McGees in the sense they too take on clients who desperately want their forever homes to be their dream homes, with the only difference being their projects are always fixer-uppers. In other words, Chip and Joanna recondition each home per their clients’ personal preferences, but it’s also often much more since they have to take the original structures as well as other elements into consideration.

