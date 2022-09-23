7 Shows Like Snabba Cash You Must See

Written by Jens Lapidus and Oskar Söderlund and directed by Jesper Ganslandt, ‘Snabba Cash is a Netflix Swedish crime drama series. It is inspired by Jens Lapidus’ ‘Stockholm Noir’ literary trilogy, which was previously adapted for the ‘Easy Money’ film trilogy, starring Joel Kinnaman. In-universe, the show is set a decade after the films and revolves around Syrian Kurds instead of Siberian immigrants, as the books and the films are.

In the Netflix series, Leya (Evin Ahmad) is an entrepreneur and single mother who develops an app called TargetCoach. Leya’s late husband was a drug dealer. She wants to leave that life behind and establish herself in the tech sector. But she soon learns how intricately connected the two worlds are. If you have watched ‘Snabba Cash’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might suit your taste. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Snabba Cash’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Gåsmamman (2015-)

Like ’Snabba Cash,’ ‘Gåsmamman’ is a Swedish crime-drama series about a woman who finds herself ensnared in the world of crime. Sonja lives in Stockholm and has a carefree life. She works as an accountant in the family business. When her family is confronted by a dangerous situation, Sonja is forced to become involved in the criminal world. The series is inspired by the Dutch drama series ‘Penoza,’ which was also adapted in America as ‘Red Widow.’

6. Good Girls (2018-2021)

Created by Jenna Bans, ‘Good Girls’ revolves around three Michigan mothers, Elizabeth “Beth” Boland, Ruby Hill, and Annie Marks. Riddled with financial difficulties, they decide to rob a supermarket. Unbeknownst to them, the said supermarket is used by a criminal gang to launder their money. Initially unsettled by the amount of money they have managed to take away from seemingly an ordinary supermarket, they discover the truth when the gang members come calling. Now, like Leya in ‘Snabba Cash, the three women must work for the criminals to pay back the debt they have acquired by stealing from them.

5. Power (2014-2020)

In ‘Power,’ James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Also known as “Ghost” is a ruthless drug lord. In the course of his career, he has created a sprawling drug empire that reaches beyond the limits of New York City. Like Leya, James desires to leave behind the world of crime and develop a legitimate business. In his case, it’s a nightclub. Unfortunately, James’ past isn’t done with him. It returns time and again, in the shape of both friends or foes, seeking vengeance or a share of his success. ‘Power’ has spawned three spinoffs since its conclusion — ’Power Book II: Ghost,’ ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force.’ If the first and the third are sequels, the second is a prequel. According to reports, more spinoffs are currently in development.

4. Super Pumped (2022-)

‘Super Pumped’ is an anthology series that seems to be focused on telling stories from the tech world. In its first season, it depicts the career graph of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Although the plot is based on real-life events, it heavily draws from the 2019 namesake nonfiction book by Mike Isaac. The second season will be reportedly based on Kalanick’s yet-to-be-released book on Facebook. Like ‘Snabba Cash’ and several other entries in the list, ‘Super Pumped’ sheds an unflattering light on the tech world.

3. WeCrashed (2022)

Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann, respectively, ‘WeCrashed’ chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork, a real-life app that provides both virtual and physical co-working spaces. The plot also focuses on the relationship between Adam and Rebekah. Like ‘Snabba Cash,’ ‘WeCrashed’ strives to offer a candid depiction of the tech industry. It mixes real events and fiction to tell a compelling story. Leto and Hathaway are exceptional in the project, which would have been a more compact story if it were a film and not a miniseries.

2. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight, ‘Peaky Blinders’ offers a largely fictional account of the real-life titular street gang from Birmingham, England. The story is set between the two World Wars and revolves around the Shelby family, the members of which lead the Peaky Blinders. Thomas “Tommy Shelby” of ‘Peaky Blinders’ shares quite a few traits with Leya. Like her, he is driven by endless ambition and wants to establish himself and his family in the mainstream of life.

1. The Dropout (2022)

Based on the podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, ‘The Dropout’ tells the story of real-life disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and the biotechnology company she founded, Theranos. The miniseries depicts Holmes’ ascent to be hailed as one of her generation’s most outstanding tech entrepreneurs, her complex romantic relationship with Theranos’ chief operating officer Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), and her eventual downfall amidst allegations of massive wire fraud. Like Leya in ‘Snabba Cash,’ Holmes’ career, as it s depicted in ‘The Dropout,’ is entangled with crime, which inevitably influences much of the story.

