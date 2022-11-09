Love is Blind Season 3: Who Are Still Together? Where is the Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a dating reality series with an intriguing premise. The show welcomes several men and women to participate in an experiment that tests the concept of love and inner beauty. Using specially constructed pods, the cast members can go on dates with potential partners. While they are allowed to talk about any topic under the sun, they cannot see each and must concentrate on developing an emotional connection. The participants are only allowed to see their partner of choice if the two decide to get married solely based on their interactions in the pods.

As expected, the show has its fair share of cast members who do find someone to hopefully get married to. However, not all bonds survive in the real world, and some pairs end up refusing to get married at the altar. The third season of the series revolved around participants from Dallas, Texas, and the fans could not help but be captivated by their story. With the recent release of the show’s finale, the public is eager to know what their favorite couples are up to and if they are still together. Luckily, we are here to talk about the same!

Where Are Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux Now?

Starting off with perhaps the most beloved couple from the season, we have Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. The love story of this pair warmed the hearts of many from the very start and kept the audience captivated until they agreed to marry at the altar. It is no surprise that the fans are eager to know if the duo is still married, and from what we can gather, this seems like a likely possibility. Both of them have shared multiple pictures of each other on social media and showered their partners with affection.

“Just two people who found love behind a pod wall and were trying to see if this love would last a lifetime,” Alexa mentioned in one of her recent posts, and it seems that Brennon shares the sentiment with all of his heart. As of writing, Alexa is the manager of Allstate Insurance Agency, a company she took over from her as a third-generation Insurance Agent. Meanwhile, Brennon is working as an Account Sales Representative for Advantage Water Engineering and is also an aspiring entrepreneur.

Where Are Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Now?

As one of the only two couples who ended up getting married in ‘Love is Blind’ season 3, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have garnered much attention from the public. Their journey on the show was far from smooth, and neither parties were sure what the other would say at the altar. Hence the fact that they did get married was a welcome development for their fans. As of writing, there have been no indications that the couple has separated.

Neither Colleen nor Matt follow their on-screen partners on social media. While Colleen has shared some pictures with Matt, she has not indicated much about her marital status. On the other hand, Matt has been appreciative of his time on the show but has not posted pictures of him and his wife, though some of the other grooms can be seen on his feed. Presently, Colleen works as a Senior Digital PR Strategist for Fractl and is also affiliated with Oklahoma International Dance Festival as a freelance Marketing And Public Relations Coordinator. Similarly, Matt is a part of Leviate Air Group as a Charter Sales Executive.

Where Are Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada Now?

Moving on to couples that did not make it, we have Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada. This particular pair had many fans rooting for a happy ending, though the result was not exactly what anyone anticipated. SK said no to marrying Raven at the latter, fearing that this was too soon for them. While Raven was quite heartbroken about it, she did get support from SK’s mother. As of writing, the exact romantic status of the duo is not evident, though they seem to be on amicable terms.

In fact, Raven has even posted pictures of SK’s mother, showing her appreciation for the Nigerian woman and the affectionate bond between the two. Presently, Raven serves as a Certified Pilates Instructor at Classic Pilates. She is also a Barre Instructor and a TriggerPoint Foam Rolling Specialist. Given her love for teaching others about fitness, Raven has taken to different social media platforms like Youtube and Instagram, where she posts fitness-related content.

Fans of the show might be aware of SK’s plans for further education, and the reality TV star has made them into reality. As of writing, he is a student at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and will get his MBA degree in May of 2023. The Nigerian man is still a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Dallas, Texas, as a Senior Data Engineer and is serving as the Co-Chair of LAUNCH: The University of California’s Startup Accelerator.

Where Are Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden Now?

The next couple who almost got married is Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden. Though the two had initially made a strong bond, they struggled after meeting each other and spending time in the real world. The apparent deterioration of their romantic relationship led Bartsie to say “I don’t” at the altar, much to Nancy’s pain. After the wedding-that-wasn’t, Nancy and Bartise discussed the future of their relationship, with the former making it clear that she did not want to continue the relationship between them.

As of writing, Nancy and Bartise do not seem to be in a relationship. While Bartise has made a few posts featuring Nancy in recent days, Nancy’s posts focus more on the show than on her on-screen partner. They do follow each other on Instagram and seem to have reached some sort of accord about their bond. Talking about their professional lives, Nancy is working as a Speech-Language Pathologist for her practice, Habla Conmigo, in Kit Lane, Dallas. She also invests in real estate and often shares her projects with her fans on the internet. Bartise also seems to be thriving in his career and is presently a Senior Analyst at VMG Health.

Where Are Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The connection between the two started off strong and had many playful and endearing moments. However, they had their fair share of struggles stemming mainly from Cole’s comments about Colleen’s physical appearance and Zanab’s hesitance to consider Cole’s words for her as genuine. Hence, when Zanab refused to wed Cole, fans could not help but wonder what happened next.

Currently, Cole is still following Zanab on social media and has even shared pictures and videos featuring her. The captions of his posts indicate a journey that he remembers in a bittersweet manner. On the other hand, Zanab is not following Cole though she has shared content that includes him. As of writing, Zanab is a Realtor for Ebby Halliday and also works as a Flight Attendant for American Airlines. Meanwhile, Cole is also thriving in the real estate industry as the Owner of Bdellium Real Estate and Acquisition Manager of JZ Home Buyers.

Read More: Love is Blind Season 2: Where is the Cast Now? Who Are Still Together?