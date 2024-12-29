10 Erotic Thriller Movies Like Babygirl You Must See

‘Babygirl‘ tells the story of high-powered CEO Romy Mathis, who gets entangled in a whirlwind affair with a young office intern named Samuel. Although it begins as a sexual relationship, Romy soon finds herself discovering new ways to attain release, testing her limits away from the dissatisfactions of her marriage. However, as the narrative progresses, the lines between her family life and illicit love affair start crumbling, as Samuel’s growing boldness threatens to destroy everything she cherishes as valuable. Under the direction of Halina Reijn, the film reinforces the importance of sex while also diving into a tense narrative with numerous twists and turns. Thus, if you enjoyed its irresistible blend of lust and danger, here is a list of erotic thriller movies similar to ‘Babygirl’ worth diving into.

10. Addicted (2014)

‘Addicted’ follows Zoe Reynard, a successful CEO and businesswoman juggling life as a wife and mother. Although maintaining a perfect facade from the outside, Zoe faces challenges with uncontrollable sex addiction, driving her towards morally dubious choices that open her up to vulnerable situations. When she ends up in a clandestine affair with a painter named Quinton Canosa, the protagonist struggles to preserve her sanity while also trying not to lose herself in her self-destructive compulsions.

Adapted from Zane’s eponymous novel, the Bille Woodruff directorial shares thematic similarities with ‘Babygirl,’ particularly in its exploration of a powerful female character who finds themselves in a turbulent extramarital affair where the power dynamics are turned on its head. By diving into its protagonist’s unhealthy and self-destructive behavior, both films highlight the raw emotions pulsing underneath the story, adding another engaging element to the mix.

9. Killing Me Softly (2002)

In ‘Killing Me Softly,’ a young web designer named Alice, who lives with her long-term boyfriend in London, becomes engulfed in a seductive romance with an enigmatic adventurer named Adam. The two end up sharing an intense affair that compels her to leave her existing relationship and seal the knot with her new lover. However, soon after, the passionate relationship starts giving way to a more sinister web of lies that stems from him, throwing Alice into a dark and uneasy territory that swiftly closes the honeymoon period of their lust-filled romp.

Like ‘Babygirl,’ the Chen Kaige directorial takes an unflinching and unwavering look at intimacy through infidelity, portraying a heady sexual bond that morphs into a tale involving obsession, manipulation, and danger. The erotic thriller is adapted from the 1999 eponymous novel by Nicci French, touching on the darker side of human relationships without shirking away from the intensely erotic moments. It highlights the impulsive choices made by people caught in the madness of love and lust, mirroring the central ideas of the Halina Reijn directorial.

8. The Boy Next Door (2015)

Directed by Rob Cohen, ‘The Boy Next Door‘ centers on a recently divorced teacher, Claire Peterson, who becomes caught in a fiery romance with her much younger neighbor, Noah. Although it begins as an innocent connection, the relationship evolves into an obsessive carnal bond that threatens to shatter everything important to Claire, including her family. Fans of ‘Babygirl’ will enjoy the Cohen directorial for its blend of a steamy love affair with suspenseful narration, particularly how the borders between right and wrong are quickly corrupted by an intensely heady relationship where red flags are the norm.

7. Chloe (2009)

Based on the 2003 French film ‘Nathalie…’ directed by Anne Fontaine, ‘Chloe’ tells the story of Catherine, a successful gynecologist who starts suspecting her husband David of infidelity. Subsequently, Catherine hires an alluring escort named Chloe to test him in various ways and see if he is actually cheating on her. However, her plans start unraveling when Chloe becomes enamored with her, using seductive tactics to weave her way into the protagonist’s life while playing with her emotions.

Under the direction of Atom Egoyan, the erotic thriller parallels ‘Babygirl’ in several ways, most prominently through its examination of themes like obsession, manipulation, and infidelity. In both stories, a seductive character appears in the lives of its protagonists and upheaves their reality by engaging them in a tempting bond where the limits of possibilities are expanded dangerously. As such, there is a sense of weightlessness pervading their slow descent into carnality, challenging their emotional and psychological stability.

6. Indecent Proposal (1993)

‘Indecent Proposal’ revolves around married high school sweethearts Diana and David Murphy, a financially struggling couple whose lives are upended following billionaire John Gage’s bold proposal to spend a night with the former for $1 million. Despite fearing that it may cause significant rifts to develop between them, the couple goes through with his demand, desperate to bring in some cash. However, in the aftermath, a variety of doubts and suspicions creep into their relationship, threatening to leave it in tatters.

Adapted from Jack Engelhard’s eponymous 1988 novel, the Adrian Lyne directorial steps into an erotic drama centered on morality and loyalty. As such, the film aligns with ‘Babygirl’ through its emphasis on temptation and external forces challenging a longstanding relationship. Both Romy and Diana face a myriad of emotional conflicts that echo the dichotomy between fear and fascination when it comes to an extramarital affair, highlighting the unintended consequences of an individual’s choices.

5. Unfaithful (2002)

Directed by Adrian Lyne, ‘Unfaithful‘ tells the story of Connie Sumner, a suburban wife and mother, who becomes engulfed in an escalating affair with a charming stranger named Paul. As their spicy romance turns into an all-consuming affair, Connie’s husband starts suspecting foul play, introducing a dangerous mix of jealousy, obsession, and tension into the mix. The film is a remake of Claude Chabrol’s 1969 crime drama movie ‘La Femme infidèle’ and shares various similarities with ‘Babygirl.’ Both narratives touch upon the perils of a toxic relationship where lust, secrets, and lies threaten the sanctity of a stable relationship. They also layer their central subject matter with a psychological undertone, which builds at a methodical pace, adding more intrigue to the equation.

4. 9 1/2 Weeks (1986)

Adapted from Ingeborg Day’s eponymous 1978 memoir, ‘9 1/2 Weeks’ revolves around an intense and heady affair between Elizabeth, a New York City art gallery employee, and a Wall Street financier named John. The film follows Elizabeth as she falls into the manipulative and controlling lap of John, who pushes her to explore uncharted sexual territory while also taking over her autonomy. As the relationship evolves, Elizabeth begins questioning the limits of her newfound identity as she gives herself up inch by inch to an obsessive lover who shows no signs of stopping.

‘9 1/2 Weeks’ is yet another piece of direction by Adrian Lyne. The erotic drama focuses on a dark but alluring relationship that takes over the psyche of Elizabeth, stripping her slowly of her sense of self, which mirrors the themes of ‘Babygirl.’ In both narratives, the emotional and psychological boundaries of Elizabeth and Romy are tested by a dominant partner who challenges them to confront their hidden desires. Although dangerous and manipulative, the power imbalance in their troubled relationships gives birth to sexual and emotional release that slowly veers towards uncomfortable territory.

3. Body Heat (1981)

In ‘Body Heat,’ a womanizing lawyer in South Florida, Ned Racine, begins a turbulent affair with Matty Walker, the wife of a local businessman, who manipulates him into killing her husband to claim his fortune. Seduced by her beauty, Ned begins hatching a plan to make her demands come true. However, in his impassioned and excited state, he fails to realize the web of deceit and betrayal lying around him, which comes knocking on his door when Matty shows her true colors.

Written and directed by Lawrence Kasdan, ‘Body Heat’ takes inspiration from the 1944 classic film ‘Double Indemnity’ which itself was based on the eponymous 1943 novel by James M. Cain. Although the film centers on neo-noir themes, its depiction of a passionate love affair where the lines are blurred closely resembles ‘Babygirl.’ The two films explore the psychological consequences of being blinded by desire, especially through a raunchy love affair that quickly dives into themes of paranoia, suspicion, and betrayal.

2. Secretary (2002)

Helmed by Steven Shainberg, ‘Secretary’ follows a recently released mental institution patient named Lee Holloway, a young woman who finds a new lease on life by taking up a secretary job under E. Edward Grey, an intense and demanding lawyer. Soon after joining, their professional relationship spirals into a BDSM relationship, where both Lee and Edward explore their hidden and repressed desires. In doing so, their unconventional dynamic gives rise to a genuine connection that forces them to confront the vulnerability of their intimate moments.

Based on the 1988 eponymous short story by Mary Gaitskill, ‘Secretary’ embraces a less oppressive tone than ‘Babygirl’ while still exploring the same intense affair that marks the Halina Reijn directorial. Both stories heavily revolve around the office setting, dissecting the different types of power dynamics that exist within a professional space and how they can influence a clandestine bond where the rules of engagement are redefined. Like Romy and Samuel, Lee and Edward explore the limits of their raunchy romance, fearlessly diving into deeply intimate acts that change the way they view themselves.

1. Fatal Attraction (1987)

‘Fatal Attraction‘ tells the story of Dan Gallagher, a married attorney who has a brief affair with editor and business associate Alex Forrest. When Dan decides to end the affair, Alex refuses to accept his decision, instead stalking him everywhere he goes and ensuring that he can never let her go. As her behavior becomes increasingly manipulative and dangerous, growing more and more fixated on the protagonist, Dan fears that his family life and career may be over as the unhealthy relationship with Alex threatens to upheave everything in his life.

Directed by Adrian Lyne from the 1980 short film ‘Diversion’ by James Dearden, ‘Fatal Attraction’ touches upon the same themes as ‘Babygirl,’ particularly in its emphasis on infidelity and the cost of preserving an illicit relationship. In both stories, Dan and Romy face difficulties keeping their domestic life and secret affairs separate, causing psychological tensions to erupt in a dangerous game of escalating odds. The film received widespread acclaim for its engaging plot and themes, garnering six nominations at the 60th Academy Awards.

