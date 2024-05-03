Selling the OC Season 3: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

In the third installment of Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ the lives of the featured real estate agents only seemed to captivate the viewers more and more. From selling breathtaking houses to navigating the complicated in-office dynamics, the featured real estate agents lead undeniably exciting lives. This has allowed them to become subjects of high public interest. From their professional lives to personal sides, the cast members opened up about a lot in season 3 and allowed the audience to gain a deeper insight into everything that has been happening around them.

Alex Hall Has Addressed Rumors Surrounding Her Love Life

Having been active in the real estate industry for well over six years, Alexandra “Alex” Hall is presently one the leading agents working at The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California. She has been part of the company since November 2021 and has consistently showcased her skills as a realtor. More than anything, she takes pride in her role as a mother of two. Her daughter, Gianna, turned 14 in October 2023, and she is also quite close to her son. She has also taken to social media to share her thoughts regarding various subjects, especially her life as a mother and a real estate agent.

One of the main subjects of interest for the public in regards to Alex has always been her love life, especially her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. In season 3 of the Netflix show, it became evident that she had decided not to pursue a relationship with him and was instead seeing someone else. She has also taken to social media to address the rumors regarding her being involved in an affair. “This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me. I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship,” the agent stated in an Instagram post.

Tyler Stanaland is No Longer With The Oppenheim Group

In recent years, Tyler Stanaland’s life has undoubtedly seen many ups and downs. The realtor’s divorce from actress Brittany Snow was finalized in July 2023 amidst rumors of him being involved in an affair with Alex Hall. Both he and his fellow real estate agent have vehemently denied the allegations. That said, it did seem like Tyler at least was interested in pursuing a relationship with Alex after his separation from his former wife, though nothing appears to have come out of it.

On a more professional note, Tyler is no longer a part of The Oppenheim Group. The agent and brokerage parted ways in October 2023. Following this, he became a part of Douglas Elliman Real Estate alongside his father, John Stanaland, and brother, Trevor Stanaland. Presently, he remains a huge part of the brokerage Douglas Elliman and Tyler are still in partnership. Tyler himself seems to be spending his time enjoying surfing and similar outdoor activities. He also seems to have a company called Catch Surf that sells surfing-related items.

Alexandra Jarvis Celebrated Her First Anniversary

Alexandra Jarvis, who now goes by the name Alexandra Jarvis Ducoulombier, celebrated her first anniversary with her husband, Sergio Ducoulombier, on April 14, 2023. The two had eloped to get married in Italy in 2023 and have been enjoying marital bliss since. Interestingly, it seems like Jarvis has decided to leave The Oppenheim Group despite her flourishing career as a part of the brokerage. Her reasons behind the same apparently pertain to her growing discomfort with the dynamics of the company she was working for.

Claiming that her departure from the company was due to its “toxic culture,” Jarvis opened up to People about the same. “I don’t really think anyone’s surprised by [my departure]. I don’t really know what to say about it other than I just know when it’s time to leave a party,” she expanded further. Now, the reality TV star is focused on her career as a lawyer and is exploring various avenues in the field of entertainment and modeling.

Gio Helou is Now a Proud Father

Prospering in his personal life, Gio Helou and his darling wife, Tiffany Helou, welcomed their first child on September 16, 2023. The baby in question is an adorable baby boy named Theodore “Teddy” Helou, who was born at 6:17 PM, approximately two weeks after he had been expected. Nevertheless, his arrival in this world has been a celebratory occasion, with those close to the family freely offering their well wishes to the new family.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Gio has been acting as a doting father and is always eager to share pictures of himself and his family on social media. Apart from working as a Realtor for The Oppenheim Group, Gio is also active as a Real Estate Developer and has been working with Abell-Helou Homes since 2013. He has also partnered with Mother’s Market and Kitchen for May 2024 and has a smoothie of his own on the menu called the $10M Dollar View.

Austin Victoria Has Welcomed a Third Child

Still working for The Oppenheim Group, Austin Victoria has always been a family man. His marriage to his wife, Lisa, has always been a source of comfort to the real estate agents. When the couple first appeared on the show, they were already proud parents to twin girls named Hazel and Lila, who turned 4 in October 2023. Quite recently, on April 25, 2024, the family welcomed the newest addition to their lives. The baby boy named Aeson Victoria has become the apple of his father’s eyes and is adored much by his mother and two sisters. While still thriving as a real estate agent, Austin continues to work alongside HRI Talent as an actor. He is also in partnership with Wilhelmina when it comes to his career as a model.

Kayla Cardona Now Has a Podcast

One of the most prominent stars of the Netflix show, Kayla Cardona, continues to work for The Oppenheim Group and does seem proud of all that she has achieved as a part of the brokerage. Recently, she has started to expand her horizons and started a podcast of her own called ‘Pain to Power,’ with the first episode having been released in March 2024. She is also known for sharing her expertise with others. In fact, she recently announced that she would be part of the 2024 Industry Leaders Association Summit Event that is to be held on May 31 and June 1, 2024. She also received an award from Women of Impact on the occasion of Women’s Day on March 7, 2024. When not working hard, Kayla enjoys spending time with her son Jordan, whom she loves very much.

Polly Brindle is Thriving as an Agent

Despite being a rookie in season 1 of the Netflix show, Polly Brindle has come a long way when it comes to her skills as a real estate agent. As of writing, she is a proud team member of The Oppenheim Group and is active in Orange County’s real estate market. While her professional life is going well, Polly did suffer from heartbreak quite recently. On February 29, 2024, her beloved dog, Moose, and the real estate agent were open about her being in mourning about the same, given the number of years that she has spent with him. Their companionship of over 11 years is something Polly will likely continue to cherish.

Sean Palmieri Now Works For a Different Company

Though Sean Palmieri was one of the key figures in the events of season 3, he is no longer a part of The Oppenheim Group. In November 2023, he publically confirmed that he would be leaving the brokerage and would instead start working with Steve Games and be a part of Coldwell Banker West. “After much consideration, I’ve decided to part ways with the Oppenheim Group. I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and eager to embark on a journey that closely aligns with my professional aspirations and personal growth,” he told People.

Given how many had felt that Sean would likely not be a part of The Oppenheim Group due to his apparent lack of listings, the new chapter in his life is something that many are curious about. Sean splits his time between California’s Los Angeles area and Miami, Florida, often enjoying the oceanside activities available at both locations. He has also taken to traveling across the world, having visited Indonesia and Mexico in the past few months.

Brandi Marshall is a Mother of Two

With a decided interest in furthering her career as a real estate agent, Brandi Marshall continues to be a massive asset to The Oppenheim Group. The real estate agent has been seen spearheading a campaign to make herself the prime candidate when it comes to working alongside clients related to the field of sports. This is primarily because of her connection to professional basketball, thanks to her husband, Sean Marshall, who used to be a professional player. Together, the couple has a son named Sean Marshall Jr., and Brandi also has a daughter named Autumn, who is from her previous relationship. Now a star in her own right, she is affiliated with Zink Talent for her representation needs.

Alexandra Rose is Gaining More Success

Unlike the first two seasons of ‘Selling the OC,’ Alexandra Rose did not get much screen time in the third installment of the show. That said, the world’s interest in her life and work has certainly not diminished. She continues to be a star player for The Oppenheim Group and continues to sell properties left and right. Thanks to her dedication and skills, the real estate agent has had a chance to work alongside some highly influential clients. This includes her recent work with ‘Fear Factor’ winner Nicky Gathrite.

Alexandra “Ali” Harper is Happily Engaged

Though she has been a part of ‘Selling the OC’ for two different seasons, Alexandra “Ali” Harper is still not an official real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group. The Tennessee girl has fully moved to Orange County, California, to start her career as a real estate agent. Having moved to the oceanside state to be with her partner, Ali was certainly happy when her partner, Lucas Enaglan, proposed to her. The happy event took place in early March 2024 and has certainly made Ali feel quite happy about her future at Lucas’ side.

Lauren Shortt is Enjoying Marital Bliss

Lauren Shortt, who was formerly known as Lauren Brito, may not be a huge part of ‘Selling the OC,’ but her presence on the show has always been heartwarming. She continues to thrive as an agent for The Oppenheim Group and is always delighted when work yields results. She is also happily married to husband Andrew T Shortt and the two will actually celebrate their second wedding anniversary on June 25, 2024. Additionally, as of March 2024, Lauren has been sober for 12 years and is quite happy with the progress she has made over the years.

Read More: Where is Selling the OC Season 3 Filmed?