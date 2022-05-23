7 Shows Like Angelyne You Must See

Peacock’s original biographical drama series ‘Angelyne‘ delves into the life of Los Angeles’ very own billboard queen, who became an overnight celebrity during the 80s with her self-advertising campaign. Apart from her rise to fame, it also chronicles the accounts of various men in her life, who impact her both personally and professionally.

Created by Nancy Oliver, ‘Angelyne’ has garnered a lot of praise for its humor-laced authentic narrative as well as stellar cast performances. Now, if you wish to enjoy more such entertaining shows with quirky and realistic themes, we’ve got the perfect list for you to indulge in. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Angelyne’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Joe vs. Carole (2022)

Another Peacock original, ‘Joe vs. Carole‘ is a drama TV series based on season 2 of the podcast ‘Over My Dead Body.’ Created by Etan Frankel, it closely follows the more than decade-long feud between big-cat rescuer Carole Baskin and zoo owner Joe Exotic, who conducts live shows and cub-breeding. When things escalate badly between the two, he decides to get back at her and hires a hitman to murder her.

Luckily, Carole survives the attempt and seeks justice from the law against her rival. Both she and Angelyne are female protagonists who unabashedly stand up against the men who intimidate them and regain control of their narratives. Furthermore, the shows are humorous retellings of true incidents and are based on media coverage pieces.

6. Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

Though it is of a totally different genre, the horror drama TV series ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor‘ does have a few commonalities with ‘Angelyne.’ Set in the 90s, the former is created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, and centers around Lisa N. Nova, who arrives in Los Angeles to direct her first film project. However, soon a few wrong decisions push her down a nightmarish path of supernatural occurrences, that begin playing with her mind.

The protagonist in each show wants to rule the City of Angels and is willing to apply any tactic possible to eliminate their obstacles and get their way in a male-dominated industry. On top of that, ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ oozes surrealism and fantasy at major points in its narrative, making it quite similar to ‘Angelyne.’ Most importantly, both the shows pay a nostalgic tribute to the culture of Los Angeles.

5. Pam & Tommy (2022)

The biographical drama TV series ‘Pam & Tommy‘ chronicles actress Pamela Anderson’s three-year-long marriage to musician Tommy Lee. Created by Robert Siegel, it primarily focuses on the infamous sex tape that they privately record on their honeymoon, and how it gets stolen and leaked, thus wreaking havoc on their lives.

The show has major similarities to ‘Angelyne,’ as firstly, it is also based on a news feature by a reputed publication. Secondly, it colorfully yet accurately depicts the decade it is set against, that is, the nineties. Lastly, both shows have an intriguing portrayal of Playboy magazine mogul Hugh Hefner!

4. GLOW (2017-2019)

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, ‘GLOW‘ is a comedy-drama TV series that revolves around the members of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), a women’s professional wrestling promotion organization during the 1980s. Ruth Wilder is a struggling actress who joins the circuit but ends up being at loggerheads with the director Sam Sylvia, who hires the former’s ex-best friend to complicate matters.

‘Angelyne’ and ‘GLOW’ highlight the personal and professional lives of strong-headed women who end up making it big in the world of entertainment and are not afraid to embrace their sexuality. In addition, both the shows authentically capture the glitz and glamor of 80s Los Angeles, which was a major period in pop culture.

3. Minx (2022)

Yet another show with a dynamic protagonist who chases unconventional dreams in Los Angeles, ‘Minx‘ is a comedy TV series. Created by Ellen Rapoport, it follows Joyce Prigger, a feminist who collaborates with Doug, a low-rent publisher in the 70s. Together, they create and circulate Minx, a women’s erotic magazine based on feminist ideals. Along the way, Joyce encounters harsh criticism from society, but her resilient spirit refuses to give up.

Joyce and Angelyne both have a never-give-up attitude and a motto to prove all those people wrong who question their worth and skill. Furthermore, they aim to take charge of their narratives from the men who undermine them, but also find unlikely supporters from the male gender. Besides, each show vibrantly depicts Los Angeles in the 70s and 80s, as well as the nitty-gritty of the advertising business.

2. Inventing Anna (2022)

Created by Shonda Rhimes, ‘Inventing Anna‘ is a drama TV series adapted from an article in the New York magazine about Anna Sorokin, who conned the New York elite of thousands of dollars and goods. It follows her journey as she deceives the most affluent figures in the Big Apple into believing that she is a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, and gains money, favors, and gifts in return.

Although Angelyne never cheats anyone, the past identity aspect connects her to Anna, as each of them conceals their history and adopts new names and personalities in front of the world. Moreover, both shows are again based on investigative pieces about real people and include characters who are journalists trying to uncover the secrets the protagonists hide.

1. Clark (2022)

Based on the life of the man whose actions created the Stockholm Syndrome, ‘Clark‘ is a Swedish biographical crime drama TV series. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, it centers around Clark Olofsson, who goes on to become the most controversial gangster in Sweden, after numerous crimes such as thefts, bank robberies, prison escapes, drug trafficking, and even attempted murder. Along the way, he heartlessly exploits several of his lovers and friends and gains notoriety as an incorrigible criminal.

Angelyne is not a criminal, but she and Clark have no deep attachment to the people they meet on their journeys and have a rather narcissistic attitude in life. But however flawed they may be, they charm their way into everyone’s hearts and know exactly how to get their way in every matter. On top of that, they suffer abuse at the hands of their fathers as youngsters, which prompts them to escape their past. Lastly, both the shows portray real people and incidents, but with a satirical and surreal twist.

