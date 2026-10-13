12 Shows Like Panchayat on Netflix Right Now

Created by Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, ‘Panchayat’ is an Indian comedy-drama series that follows a young man named Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar). He is a city-dwelling engineering graduate whose career plans take an unexpected turn when circumstances force him to accept a job as secretary of the Gram Panchayat (village council) in Phulera, a remote village. Abhishek takes the position while preparing for the CAT exam, hoping to secure admission to a prestigious university and quickly leave village life behind. However, adjusting to his new surroundings proves difficult as he encounters unfamiliar customs, eccentric residents, and everyday disputes that often challenge his urban outlook.

His work brings him into contact with Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), her husband Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), and their daughter Rinki Dubey (Sanvikaa). Although Manju Devi officially heads the village council, Brij Bhushan handles much of its daily business. As Abhishek deals with the village’s unusual problems and the practical difficulties of rural life, he gradually becomes more involved in the community than he initially intended. His experiences expose him to a way of life very different from his own and lead him to reconsider his ambitions, relationships, and understanding of life itself. If the premise of the Hindi-language show appealed to you, these shows on Netflix, similar to ‘Panchayat,’ feature storylines and characters that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

12. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (2023)

‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’ or ‘Maiko-san chi no Makanai-san’ centers on childhood friends Kiyo Nozuki (Nana Mori) and Sumire Herai (Natsuki Deguchi), who travel to Kyoto to become maiko, or apprentice geisha. While Sumire becomes a maiko and adopts the name Momohana, Kiyo struggles to learn the skills needed for the role. However, she discovers that she is good at cooking and gets a job preparing meals for the girls at the Maiko House. Happy with her new role, Kiyo uses her cooking to support Sumire and the other young women as they train and work.

Although the two friends follow different paths, they continue to live together and support each other as they adjust to their new lives in Kyoto. Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hiroshi Okuyama, Takuma Satô, and Megumi Tsuno, the Japanese comedy-drama series is based on the manga ‘Kiyo in Kyoto,’ written and illustrated by Aiko Koyama. ‘The Makanai’ and ‘Panchayat’ find meaning in small everyday experiences, showing how work, friendships, and involvement in a close-knit community can influence people’s lives. Enjoy the series on Netflix.

11. Kota Factory (2019-2024)

Set in Kota, Rajasthan, ‘Kota Factory’ is a Hindi-language drama series from the creative team of Saurabh Khanna, Arunabh Kumar, and Raghav Subbu that follows teenagers preparing for competitive entrance exams. The story focuses on 16-year-old Vaibhav Pandey (Mayur More), who moves to Kota in hopes of securing admission to any one of the branches of the Indian Institute of Technology by clearing the Joint Entrance Examination. As he adjusts to life in Kota, a city known for its coaching centers, Vaibhav navigates the demands of exam preparation alongside the experiences of growing up.

He also forms friendships with fellow students who influence his outlook on life and meets Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar), a teacher whose guidance leaves a lasting impression on him. Through Vaibhav’s journey, the series explores the pressures and everyday realities of student life. ‘Kota Factory’ centers on ambition, friendship, and the struggle to succeed academically, while ‘Panchayat’ similarly explores how work and unexpected responsibilities can change a person’s outlook on life. The Indian show is available here.

10. Virgin River (2019-)

In ‘Virgin River,’ hoping to leave her troubled past behind, Melinda Monroe, AKA Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner and midwife, moves from LA to Virgin River, a small town in Northern California, in search of a fresh start and explores job opportunities with local doctors. She meets Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a bar owner who soon becomes an important part of her new life. Although Mel wants to move beyond the past events that continue to haunt her, her growing feelings for Jack complicate her attempt to start over.

The Sue Tenney creation is a romantic drama series based on Robyn Carr’s eponymous novel series. Mel in ‘Virgin River’ and Abhishek Tripathi in ‘Panchayat’ both arrive in unfamiliar places due to their personal circumstances, only to find that their new surroundings gradually change their lives in unexpected ways. It can be accessed on Netflix.

9. The Ranch (2016-2020)

‘The Ranch’ is the saga of Colt Reagan Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), an aspiring football player who returns to his family’s ranch in Garrison, Colorado, after his career fails to take off. Having spent more than a decade away, Colt struggles to adjust to life at home and rebuild his relationships with his father, Beau Roosevelt Bennett (Sam Elliott), his mother, and his brother. He also wants to prove that he can contribute to the family business, but his strained relationship with Beau makes it difficult for him to find his place. Alongside these family challenges, Colt faces complications in his love life as he continues to have feelings for Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert), despite being involved with another woman.

While he settles back into his hometown, Colt must navigate family disagreements, romantic complications, and the realities of working on the ranch. Colt Bennett, along the lines of Abhishek Tripathi in ‘Panchayat,’ finds himself adjusting to a life he did not originally plan for, forcing him to reconsider his ambitions and his view on life. With Don Reo and Jim Patterson providing the creative vision, the sitcom is streaming on Netflix.

8. Chumbak (2026-)

Created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, ‘Chumbak’ is an Indian comedy series about five multigenerational families living in neighboring houses in Mumbai’s Chumbak Colony. Kuku Merchant (Deven Bhojani) is a retired pilot whose dementia often causes friction with his wife, Rajni (Neena Gupta), especially when he forgets her name. The Kejriwals bring their own share of drama through Dharmendra Kejriwal (Sumeet Raghavan), an actor known for portraying women on a talk show. Meanwhile, homemaker Priyanka Khanna (Manasi Parekh) devotes herself to caring for her family, while writer Hutoxi Taraporewala (Amyra Dastur) records neighborhood life in her debut book.

The colony’s dynamics are further complicated by Twinkle Oberoi (Helly Shah), whose privileged life comes with plenty of problems. The lives of these interconnected characters and their families are explored through absurdities and chaos. Both ‘Chumbak’ and ‘Panchayat’ find humor in ordinary community life, turning routine interactions and seemingly small problems into comic situations. While one unfolds in the city, the other looks at rural realities, thus providing an interesting contrast. Watch the Hindi-language show here.

7. Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023-2024)

‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ or ‘Welkeomtu Samdal-ri’ is the tale of childhood friends Cho Yong-pil (Ji Chang-wook) and Cho Sam-dal (Shin Hye-sun), whose lives take different paths as they grow older. After losing his mother because of an incorrect weather report, Yong-pil decides to become a weather forecaster to protect the people of Samdal-ri, his hometown on Jeju Island. Meanwhile, Sam-dal leaves Samdal-ri for Seoul to pursue a career in fashion photography. After years of hard work, she becomes a successful photographer, but a sudden setback forces her to return home.

As Sam-dal adjusts to life in her hometown again, she and Yong-pil get a chance to mend their bond. Cho Yong-pil’s relationships with the people of Samdal-ri are shaped by his determination to protect his community, while Abhishek’s growing connections with the residents of Phulera gradually influence his own sense of responsibility and belonging in ‘Panchayat.’ Created by Kwon Hye-ju, Cha Young-hun, and Kim Hyung-jun, the South Korean romantic comedy drama series can be accessed on Netflix.

6. When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)

Creator Kim Won-seok’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ or ‘Pokssak sogatsuda’ follows Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), two young people growing up on Jeju Island in the 1950s whose relationship develops into a lifelong journey. Born into poverty, Ae-sun cannot attend school, but her love of books and dream of becoming a poet never fade. Expressive and optimistic, she refuses to hide her feelings despite the hardships she faces.

Gwan-sik, meanwhile, is a quiet and hardworking young man whose devotion to Ae-sun remains constant, even when he struggles to express his emotions. Narrated by their daughter, Yang Geum-myeong, the narrative traces the couple’s setbacks and triumphs while reflecting on sacrifices and the enduring affection across generations. ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ and ‘Panchayat’ find meaning in ordinary experiences, exploring how everyday struggles, relationships, and responsibilities can influence a person’s outlook. Enjoy the South Korean romantic drama series here.

5. Racket Boys (2021)

Created by Jo Young-gwang and Jung Bo-hun, ‘Racket Boys’ or ‘Raketsonyeondan’ is a South Korean drama series that follows a struggling middle school badminton team in Haenam whose future depends on improving their performance. Former top player Yoon Hyun-jong (Kim Sang-kyung) takes charge of the boys’ team while trying to support his family. His son, Yoon Hae-kang (Tang Joon-sang), joins Bang Yoon-dam (Son Sang-yeon), Na Woo-chan (Choi Hyun-wook), and Lee Yong-tae (Kim Kang-hoon) as they work to become stronger competitors.

As the young athletes compete in junior tournaments, they develop their skills while learning important lessons about themselves and one another. While ‘Racket Boys’ centers on a struggling badminton team working towards sporting success, ‘Panchayat’ similarly focuses on the practical challenges of running a village council and managing local disputes. It can be found on Netflix.

4. North of North (2025-)

‘North of North’ is a comedy series from the creative minds of Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, set in the Arctic town of Ice Cove. It revolves around Siaja Kudlak (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk mother who decides to change her life after publicly ending her marriage. Living in a small community where everyone knows each other’s business, Siaja faces the challenges of raising her seven-year-old daughter while starting a new job and trying to build a future on her own terms.

While she questions the expectations placed on her by her community, she begins to challenge traditional gender roles and explore what she wants from life. Her efforts to balance motherhood, relationships, and work lead to plenty of awkward and funny situations. Both ‘North of North’ and ‘Panchayat’ use comedy to explore the everyday realities of life in a small community, drawing humor from familiar people, social expectations, and ordinary complications. Enjoy it here.

3. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Created by Yu Je-won and Shin Ha-eun, ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ or ‘Gaetnaeul Cha Cha Cha’ is a South Korean romantic drama series and a remake of the film ‘Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong.’ It tells the story of Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), a successful dentist whose workplace conflict prompts her to leave Seoul for the seaside village of Gongjin, a place she visited as a child. After discovering that the village has no dentist, she decides to open a clinic there. Adjusting to her new surroundings proves challenging until she meets Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), a free-spirited local known for helping everyone in the community.

Although the two clash at first, Du-sik helps Hye-jin settle into village life. As they spend more time together, their relationship develops, bringing unexpected romantic complications into their lives. Hong Du-sik’s familiarity with Gongjin and his willingness to help its residents make him an important part of Hye-jin’s adjustment, much like the people of Phulera gradually influence Abhishek’s experience in ‘Panchayat.’ You may view the show on Netflix.

2. Maamla Legal Hai (2024-)

The daily pursuit of justice rarely goes smoothly in ‘Maamla Legal Hai,’ a Hindi-language legal comedy-drama series from the creative minds of Rahul Pandey, Saurabh Khanna, and Kunal Aneja. Set in Delhi’s chaotic Patparganj District Court, the Indian show follows a colorful mix of lawyers and court employees whose professional responsibilities often collide with personal ambitions and absurd situations. Among them is Visheshwar D. Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), an ambitious lawyer determined to strengthen his position within the city’s legal system.

With equally driven rivals standing in his way, Tyagi must manage his junior colleagues and newcomers while looking for opportunities to advance his career. Amid the unpredictable proceedings and eccentric personalities that define the courthouse, the pursuit of professional success becomes a unique challenge, testing Tyagi in unforeseen ways. Tyagi in ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ and Abhishek Tripathi in ‘Panchayat’ must adapt to demanding work environments where managing eccentric people is just as important as handling their official responsibilities. Watch it here.

1. Once Upon a Small Town (2022)

A temporary stay in the countryside changes the course of a city veterinarian’s life in ‘Once Upon a Small Town,’ a South Korean drama series created by Kwon Seog-jang and Paek Eun-kyoung and adapted from Park Ha-min’s web novel ‘Accidental Country Diary.’ Han Ji-yul (Choo Young-woo) travels from Seoul to Huidong village after receiving a concerning call from his grandfather, only to discover that the old man has left for a trip to Europe. With his grandfather away, Ji-yul must take charge of the local animal clinic for six months. While he adjusts to the unfamiliar rhythms of rural life, he meets Ahn Ja-young (Joy), a local police officer who readily helps the residents.

Through their growing interactions, Ji-yul gradually becomes more comfortable in his new surroundings and unexpectedly develops a closer bond with Ja-young. Like Abhishek Tripathi in ‘Panchayat,’ Han Ji-yul leaves city life behind and finds himself working in an unfamiliar rural environment that challenges him to adapt. Ahn Ja-young’s familiarity with Huidong makes her an important part of Ji-yul’s adjustment, much as the people of Phulera shape Abhishek’s experience. The series is available on Netflix.

Read More: Best Indian Shows on Amazon Prime Video