The Old Man: What Happened to the Dogs? Did They Die?

In FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man,’ Jeff Bridges’ Dan Chase is protected by two Rottweilers, Dave and Carol. When the FBI sets out to capture the former CIA operative, the two canine companions help the latter escape from the authorities multiple times. The dogs even save him from an assassination attempt orchestrated by Julian Carson. However, Dave and Carol are nowhere to be seen with Chase in the final episodes of the show’s first season. The first two episodes of the second installment add to the concern regarding the Rottweilers as they do not feature in them. Still, there’s no need to be worried about the canines! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dave and Carol Are Alive and Well in a Pet Hotel

Dave and Carol live in a pet hotel, away from all the life-threatening challenges Dan Chase has been facing since Faraz Hamzad returned to his life. In the fifth episode of the first season, the former CIA operative decides to retaliate against the Afghan militant leader by potentially teaming up with Suleyman Pavlovic. He prepares to leave for Morocco to meet the former Russian soldier, whom he freed from the clutches of Hamzad while they were in Afghanistan decades ago. Before leaving for Africa, Chase leaves his dogs at JB Pet Hotel in Los Angeles, where he lives under the name of Henry Dixon with Zoe McDonald.

Chase’s protective nature is one of his distinguishable characteristics. He is adamant about safeguarding his loved ones from any threats he faces, and his concern extends beyond the human beings in his life. In addition to Emily Chase and Zoe, he wants Dave and Carol to remain safe and alive, which makes him bid adieu to them before leaving for Morocco. He asks Zoe to take care of the Rottweilers because he believes that his fight with Hamzad will only end with his death. While he is in Morocco, Chase learns that his enemy has abducted his daughter, which leads him to Afghanistan with Harold Harper after saying goodbye to Zoe.

While Chase ends up in Afghanistan, Zoe returns to the United States, and she must have assumed the custody of Dave and Carol by going back to the pet hotel. Considering that she does not need to worry about the FBI, Morgan Bote’s men, or Hamzad’s people targeting her in the absence of the former CIA operative, she must be able to safely look after the two Rottweilers.

Dave and Carol Will Appear in The Old Man Season 2

Even though Dave and Carol do not appear in the first two episodes of ‘The Old Man’ season 2, they are part of the sophomore installment’s narrative. The official trailer released before the season premiere features both Rottweilers and Zoe McDonald. Furthermore, they even reunite with Dan Chase, likely after he returns from Afghanistan upon finding Emily. By the time the former CIA operative asks Zoe to return to the United States from Morocco, she has fallen in love with him. Still, she gets forced to be separated from him as he leaves for a life-threatening mission to find his daughter.

After returning to her home country, Zoe must have adopted Dave and Carol, believing Chase may never return to her. Since the only favor he asks from her is to look after his canine companions, she may have been taking care of them wholeheartedly despite not liking dogs. When the former CIA operative returns to them, we can expect Dave and Carol to restart safeguarding their master. The second season’s trailer indicates that Chase will face several more threats after he comes back to his home country. If that’s the case, we can expect the two dogs to protect him from his enemies as they do when Julian Carson shows up to kill him.

