8 Movies Like A Bad Moms Christmas You Must See

Motherhood comes in all shapes and sizes. Nonetheless, being a mother is a full-time job. Due to constant exhaustion and burdened lifestyle, every mother needs a break once in a while. This is precisely what the 2017 comedy movie ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ signifies. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the movie follows the lives of three hands-on mothers and their struggles with motherhood.

Talented actresses Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn portray the role of the three lead characters. The plot of the movie witnesses the mothers realizing how underappreciated they are, and eventually rebelling against the festival of Christmas. They are tired of organizing everything alone and feel that it’s time for a break. However, things take a turn for the worse when their mothers surprise them with a visit. If you want to watch movies that revolve around themes of motherhood and the surrounding struggles, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Serial Mom (1994)

Directed and penned by John Waters, the 1994 comedy movie ‘Serial Mom’ explores the experience of a perfect American mother who gets accused of being a murderer. Furthermore, as the news of more murders comes up, she gets charged with being a serial killer. It leaves everyone baffled as she indeed is a flawless mother and homemaker, who keeps everyone happy. Kathleen Turner and Sam Waterston play the role of the lead couple in the movie. Similar to ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ the hilarious movie dives deeper into the psyche of a mother surrounded by chores and responsibilities.

7. Rambling Rose (1991)

Set in the early days of the Great Depression, the drama movie ‘Rambling Rose,’ adapted from the novel by Calder Willingham, features a young and attractive woman, Rose (Laura Dern). She works as a domestic helper. When she develops feelings for the man of the family, she starts making sexual advances toward him. Furthermore, the young child of the family, Buddy, also develops a relationship with Rose. Directed by Martha Coolidge, the movie charts the complicated relationships between Rose and the other family members. She may not be a mother like the central characters from ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ but Rose displays the hidden desires and needs of a middle-aged woman. The convoluted psyche and messed up thoughts of Rose are deemed relatable for every woman.

6. I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Based on the eponymous novel by Allison Pearson, ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’ charts the tumultuous routine of Kate as she balances her fast-paced job along with her family chores. She runs around without a break to get everything done, leaving everyone wondering how she does it every day. Kate is the earning member of the family, so she has to manage finances and take care of her family. Directed by Douglas McGrath, the romantic comedy movie brilliantly shines a light on the struggles of a working mother. Like ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ this movie also features an exhausted and tired mother, who is always on her toes to get things done. Both movies present a real picture of modern motherhood.

5. Freaky Friday (2003)

Imagine the hilarious outcome when a mother-daughter duo exchange bodies and see how the other side lives, especially when they don’t get along too well. This is the premise of the 2003 comedy movie ‘Freaky Friday.’ Mary Rodgers’s novel of the same name serves as the basis for this movie. In this strange occurrence, a mother and a daughter realize the life of their counterpart and come to appreciate each other better. Their relationship becomes stronger. Actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan play the roles of Tess (mother) and Anna (daughter) respectively. Like the moms in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ Tess also feels overworked and underappreciated. With this body switch, Anna sees her mother’s true worth and expresses her gratitude toward her.

4. Motherhood (2009)

Uma Thurman in ‘Motherhood’ connects to every woman across the world who gave up their dream when they became a mother. She portrays the role of Eliza, a mother of two children. Eliza is a stay-at-home mother who takes care of housework, children’s studies, and the overall well-being of every family member. She gave up her dream of being a writer when motherhood struck her. ‘Motherhood’ focuses on her journey of rediscovering her passion and happiness. Written and directed by Katherine Dieckmann, the comedy-drama movie displays the ups and downs of being a mother just like the characters of ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ do.

3. Because I Said So (2007)

Like every nosy and opinionated mom in the history of mothers, Daphne just wants the best for her daughter Milly. She doesn’t want her precious child to make the same mistakes she did in her younger years. In an attempt to set her daughter up with the right man, Daphne does everything in her power to avoid heartbreak for Milly. Directed by Michael Lehmann, the romantic comedy movie features Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore in central roles. Their relationship has its ups and downs, but they get through it because Daphne only wants the best for Milly. In most situations, Daphne acts like a critical mom just like the elder mothers of the movie ‘A Bad Moms Christmas.’

2. Georgia Rule (2007)

Helmed by Garry Marshall, this comedy–drama movie focuses on the three generations of women in a family. The youngest one is sent to live with her grandmother to stay away from trouble. The matriarch of the family, Georgia (Jane Fonda), makes all the rules, and the members have to abide by the same. As the movie unfolds, we see the three women deal with their mutual issues to come together and face their relationships. ‘Georgia Rules and ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ dissect mother-daughter relationships very intricately and gives viewers an insight into the highs and lows of the same.

1. Fun Mom Dinner (2017)

With the slogan, “Every Mom needs a time out,” this movie aptly focuses on the struggles of toddler mothers. Directed by Alethea Jones, the comedy movie ‘Fun Mom Dinner’ witnesses four mothers coming together to enjoy a good time without their families. They go for a night out to do all things girlfriends do to have some fun. From changing diapers to buying groceries, the movie shows every menial aspect of motherhood. Like ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ the four moms in this movie also go bad to get away from their children just to have one not-so-peaceful night out.

