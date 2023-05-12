8 Movies Like The Mother You Must See

Far from the beseeching mother, walking on eggshells to protect her kin, ‘The Mother’ features the story of an unforgiving assassin who goes to unimaginable lengths to keep her daughter safe. Convinced that her daughter would be safest away from her, the deadly assassin with a dark past decides to go into hiding and protect her child from her ways. However, it isn’t long before her past catches on, and the safety nebulous enveloping her daughter is shattered. The Netflix action film is directed by Niki Caro and follows the unyielding force of a mother ready to go to extreme lengths to prevent any harm from befalling her daughter.

The cast features Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci, Gael Garcia Bernal, Noah Crawford, and Jesse Garcia. The action-packed premise is further elevated by the innate protectiveness of a mother shielding her child from the worst. So, if the combination of deadly assassins and protective kinship appealed to you as much as it did to us, here is a list of movies similar to ‘The Mother.’ You can find several of these movies, like ‘The Mother’, on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Atomic Blonde (2017)

The movie follows the story of a savage and ruthless spy in MI6 whose lethal skills allow her to overcome any mission. The story follows her journey to retrieving a priceless dossier and taking down an espionage ring at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. While the movie may not follow the familiar tones of familial bonds, it still packs action and thrill immensely. The cast features Charlize Theron, Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Sam Hargrave, and Roland Moller. So, if you found the deadly assassin intriguing in ‘The Mother’, then ‘Atomic Blonde’ is the right movie for you to tune into next.

7. Hanna (2011)

Brought up to believe that the man who has raised her all her life is her father, ‘Hanna’ follows the story of a teenage girl whose secluded upbringing in the woods is abruptly cut short when she ventures out into the world for the first time. As she battles for her life, she finds herself uncovering secrets she never thought she’d encounter. The movie is directed by Joe Wright and includes a thrilling premise that stems from unknown identities and foreign relations. Featuring Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana, Jessica Barden, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Jason Flemyng, and Michelle Dockery. So, if you found the rediscovery of familial bonds interesting in ‘The Mother,’ you’ll find the thrilling premise of ‘Hanna’ just as engrossing.

6. The Equalizer (2014)

After inflicting a self-imposed retirement, Robert McCall, a man with a mysterious past, decides to create a quiet new life. However, it isn’t long before he befriends a young teenager only to find out she’s been manhandled by violent Russian mobsters. In a quest to avenge her, Robert McCall embarks upon a journey to take down anyone who takes advantage of the weak. The cast features Denzel Washington, Chloe Grace Mortez, Melissa Leo, Marton Csokas, Bill Pullman, Haley Bennett, and David Harbour. Directed by Antonine Fuqua, ‘The Equalizer’ may not hold the pain of family loss but still follows the thrill of action and revenge, making this the right movie for you to watch after, ‘The Mother.’

5. Colombiana (2011)

With an act of revenge fifteen years in the making, ‘Colombiana’ follows the wretched heartbreak of Cataleya, a woman who witnessed the murder of her parents at the hands of a crime lord. However, now trained to work as a contract killer, Cataleya sets on a journey to avenge the loss that forever changed her life.

With Zoe Saldana, Amanda Stenberg, Cliff Curtis, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jordi Molla, Michael Vartan, Lennie James, Tony Dalton, and Callum Blue, the movie features cut-throat action with an unforgiving protagonist. So, if you enjoyed the female-led revenge in ‘The Mother’, then you’ll find director Olivier Megaton’s ‘Colombiana’ equally entertaining.

4. Edge of Darkness (2010)

A tale of revenge and thrill, ‘Edge of Darkness’ follows the story of a widowed policeman Ronald Craven, whose daughter is shot on his doorstep. Convinced that he was the original target, he sets out an investigation to uncover the truth, only to find secrets that upend all his preconceived notions.

Starring Mel Gibson, Ray Winstone, Danny Huston, Bojana Novakovic, David Aaron Baker, Denis O’Hare, Gabrielle Popa, and Frank Grillo, the movie is directed by Martin Campbell and manages to create mystery and thrill effortlessly. So if you enjoyed the action-packed thriller and chase in ‘The Mother’, then ‘Edge of Darkness’ will be just as intriguing for you.

3. Prisoners (2013)

‘Prisoners’ is yet another riveting tale that focuses on the unrivaled nightmare of a parent’s worry. When Keller Dover’s six-year-old daughter goes missing, he finds himself taking the most unimaginable steps to ensure that he can get back his daughter.

The cast features Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhall, Viola Davis, Dylan Minnette, Paul Dano, Maria Bello, David Dastmalchian, Melissa Leo, and Erin Gerasimovich. The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve and resonates closely with ‘The Mother’ in terms of parental agony and strife, making this the perfect movie for you to watch next.

2. Leon: The Professional (1994)

Featuring Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello, Carl J. Matusovich, Elizabeth Regen, and Michael Badalucco, ‘Leon: The Professional’ follows the story of a 12-year-old Mathilda who is reluctantly taken in by a professional assassin after her family is murdered. What follows is a unique relationship where young Mathilda ends up becoming the protege of Leon, a professional hitman. So, if you enjoyed the unique dynamics between an estranged mother and daughter in ‘The Mother’, then you’ll find the eccentric drama in director Luc Besson’s oeuvre equally riveting.

1. Taken (2008)

Austere director Pierre Morel’s ‘Taken’ follows the story of a retired government operative who tries to reconnect with his daughter on vacation in Paris. However, his worst fears come true when sex slavers abduct his daughter and her friend shortly after their arrival. Now, the former CIA operative must use his skills to find his daughter before she is auctioned off.

From guns, chasing, and action-packed drama, ‘Taken’ features a father’s incessant quest for his daughter’s well-being. The cast features Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Jon Gries, Leland Orser, and Katie Cassidy. So, if you loved the unbelievable parental shield of protectiveness featured in ‘The Mother’, then you’ll find ‘Taken’ equally entertaining.

