22 Best Binge Worthy Shows on Netflix (May 2026)

Among the thousands of shows available to watch today, some are so engaging that it becomes almost impossible to stop watching until the very last frame. “Binge-watching” shows is a media consumption tradition many of us have engaged in at different points in our lives. Whether it is to kill boredom or to be inspired by television elevated to the level of art, watching TV episodes on the trot serves many different purposes. There are some addictive shows that stand out not only for their intriguing plots but also for how they construct their characters and deliver twists and turns.

The build-up, the reveal, the intense moments, and the pure entertainment value of such shows make them truly engaging to the viewers. In a world where leisure is a luxury and shows number in the thousands, it gets difficult to choose the best ones to watch. Looking for “binge-worthy” shows streaming on Netflix that will transport you into different worlds and keep you glued to the screen? This list will be of interest to you.

22. Emily in Paris (2020-2026)

Created by Darren Star, Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ chronicles the life of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly relocates to Paris after her company acquires a prestigious French luxury marketing firm. Tasked with bringing an American perspective and strengthening the company’s social media presence, Emily quickly finds herself adjusting to an entirely different professional and cultural environment. As she settles into her new life, she faces constant clashes with her coworkers while trying to prove herself in the competitive workplace.

At the same time, she navigates the excitement and uncertainty of living in Paris, balancing demanding career opportunities with new friendships, personal growth, and an increasingly complicated romantic life. Through its lighthearted tone, the romantic comedy-drama series explores culture shock, ambition, relationships, and self-discovery in a glamorous Parisian setting. You will also find Emily’s character arc equally relatable and inspiring. The glamorous story unfolds here.

21. Sex Education (2019-2023)

‘Sex Education’ is the tale of socially awkward high school student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who has an unusual understanding of sex and relationships because of his upbringing. Living with his mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), a professional sex therapist, Otis grows up surrounded by candid discussions about intimacy. After his schoolmates discover his knowledge on the subject, Otis partners with the intelligent and rebellious Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) to secretly operate an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Together, they begin helping fellow students deal with personal and relationship problems.

However, while advising others about sex, Otis gradually realizes that he also struggles with his own insecurities and complex feelings for Maeve. Shaped by the creative vision of Laurie Nunn, the Netflix British comedy-drama series is particularly known for its unhinged, honest portrayal of teenage life and the value of friendships. The cast’s performances and the raw charm of British humor make this show engaging. Check it out on Netflix.

20. Bridgerton (2020-)

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ takes place in the Regency era and places several characters in romantic trials and tribulations. The inaugural season focuses on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the influential Bridgerton family, who hopes to find true love. Widely admired for her grace and charm, Daphne quickly becomes one of the most sought-after young women in the elite marriage market of London. However, her path becomes complicated when her protective brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), begins rejecting potential suitors.

Daphne crosses paths with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who is determined to avoid marriage, and the two develop an emotionally charged bond that causes chaos. The subsequent seasons delve into the love stories of other intriguing characters. With Chris Van Dusen at the creative helm, the romantic drama series is based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn. Grand castles, elaborate social events, a sense of history and tradition, unexpected intimate encounters, and the element of beauty enhance the show’s flavor. It is streaming here.

19. You (2018-2025)

Based on the eponymous novel series by Caroline Kepnes, ‘You’ is a Netflix psychological thriller series that deals with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a quiet bookstore manager in NYC, whose life changes after meeting aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). What begins as fascination quickly turns into a dangerous obsession as Joe starts using technology and constant surveillance to insert himself into Beck’s life without her knowledge. While presenting himself as caring and attentive, Joe carefully conceals disturbing secrets and manipulative tendencies shaped by his troubled past.

As his fixation deepens, he becomes increasingly threatening to anyone who stands in the way of the relationship he imagines. Beck remains unaware of Joe’s true nature even as his obsessive behavior continues escalating around her. What makes the Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble creation unique is that it is a deep, haunting character study of a man who is both intelligent and psychopathic. Apart from the puzzling story, Penn Badgley’s menacing portrayal of the main character stands out. Joe’s story can be watched on Netflix.

18. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ or ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is the first season of ‘Monster,’ a crime drama anthology series. The season examines the real-life moments and crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), one of America’s most infamous serial killers, whose murders took place between 1978 and 1991 across Ohio and Wisconsin. Rather than focusing only on Dahmer himself, the narrative also highlights the experiences of the victims and the communities devastated by his actions.

It portrays several moments when Dahmer came close to being arrested, while also exploring how institutional negligence and racial bias allowed him to continue committing crimes for years without being stopped. Crafted by the creative ideas of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the story is both a deep dive into the life of a psychologically twisted man, but also a cautionary tale on the consequences of violence and its effect on the families of the victims. You can dive into the show here.

17. House of Cards (2013-2018)

‘House of Cards’ unfolds within the world of Washington politics and centers on Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a ruthless and deeply manipulative Democrat congressman from South Carolina who serves as the House Majority Whip. After being denied the position of Secretary of State despite earlier promises, Frank quietly begins orchestrating a calculated plan to gain greater political power and exact revenge on those who betrayed him. Standing beside him is his equally ambitious wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), whose own desire for influence gradually becomes central to their rise.

As Frank and Claire navigate the political system through deception, their dangerous actions threaten the stability of others’ political careers. With Beau Willimon serving as creator, the Netflix political thriller drama series is based on the eponymous novel by Michael Dobbs and the British series of the same name. The ways in which the characters move, secret meetings, family affairs, the mysteries of the corridors of power, and the fragility of political loyalty are some of the many themes the narrative explores intricately. It is available on Netflix.

16. Beef (2023-)

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ is a comedy-drama anthology series shaped by the creative vision of Lee Sung Jin. The first season centers on Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), two desperate people who don’t know each other, but whose lives become unexpectedly entangled after a seemingly ordinary road-rage encounter spirals completely out of control. What begins as a brief moment of anger gradually develops into an intense, deeply personal feud that begins to affect nearly every aspect of their lives. As Danny and Amy become increasingly consumed by resentment and frustration, the conflict exposes their personal insecurities, emotional struggles, and dissatisfaction with their own circumstances.

The second season shifts focus to couples Joshua Martin (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay Crane-Martin (Carey Mulligan), who are rich, and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), who are looking for survival. The tensions between the two couples begin when damaging footage becomes the center of a blackmail scheme, triggering another destructive chain of conflict and obsession. The show is an original concept characterized by its slow-burning narrative and simmering tension that keep the characters on edge. The anthology also comments on the human ego and the lengths people go to prove their worth. Watch the escalating conflicts here.

15. 1899 (2022)

‘1899’ is set aboard a steamship named Kerberos traveling from Europe to NYC at the end of the nineteenth century. The Netflix German show follows a diverse group of passengers from different countries who seek opportunity and a fresh beginning in America. Guiding the vessel across the Atlantic is Captain Eyk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann), who seems to have his own troubles. The journey takes a disturbing turn after the crew receives a signal from the Prometheus, a ship that inexplicably vanished months earlier. When the Kerberos reaches the abandoned vessel, the passengers and crew encounter unsettling discoveries that transform the voyage into a frightening mystery.

As strange events unfold at sea, hidden secrets surface, causing chaos and trouble. The story keeps the viewers guessing and presents a mind-boggling narrative puzzle that keeps rearranging itself, testing the survival skills and mental stability of the characters. Fans will surely enjoy this multilingual mystery sci-fi series, which is from the creative team of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who also created ‘Dark.’ The secrets of ‘1899’ are revealed here.

14. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-)

Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is a legal drama series based on the novels ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ and ‘The Brass Verdict’ by Michael Connelly. The show follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an idealistic LA defense attorney. After spending nearly a year away from legal practice because of an accident and struggles with addiction, Mickey attempts to rebuild his reputation by returning to the courtroom. His comeback becomes far more complicated following the murder of attorney Jerry Vincent, whose law practice unexpectedly falls into Mickey’s hands.

Along with the firm comes the high-profile defense of Trevor Elliott, a wealthy man accused of murdering his wife and her lover. As Mickey digs deeper into the case, he begins suspecting that threats may be closing in on him. David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey hold the reins of the show, which portrays a complex man. The most engaging parts of the narrative are its courtroom scenes, Mickey’s personal troubles, and the consequences of uncertainty in the legal world. Dive into Mickey’s life on Netflix.

13. The Diplomat (2023-)

‘The Diplomat’ is a political thriller series that deals with the trials and tribulations of Katherine Wyler, AKA Kate (Keri Russell), the newly appointed US ambassador to the UK. The job comes to her during a marital crisis with her husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), a political genius. What makes Kate’s diplomatic position more difficult is a shocking anonymous attack on a British aircraft carrier, which escalates into a full-fledged international crisis.

Moving between her enormous ambassador’s house and the elite political circles of the British government, Kate must find answers that could somehow quell the crisis before it leads to more damage and regional tensions. The Netflix show offers an extremely intimate portrait of diplomats’ lives and the weight of the secrets they carry. Kate’s moral conundrums, her chaotic personal life, and her experiences as a female diplomat in a male-dominated field make the series more intense. The Debora Cahn creation is available here.

12. Dead to Me (2019-2022)

‘Dead to Me’ sheds light on the unlikely bond that develops between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini). Living in Laguna Beach, Jen works as a real estate agent while trying to cope with the intense grief and anger caused by her husband’s sudden death in a tragic accident. During a support group meeting, she encounters Judy, an emotional and compassionate woman who quietly carries painful secrets of her own. Although their personalities sharply contrast, the two women gradually grow close and begin relying on one another during difficult moments in their lives.

However, as Jen starts investigating the truth behind her husband’s death, hidden realities slowly emerge and pull both women into a complicated web of emotional turmoil that reshapes their friendship. Crafted under the guidance of Liz Feldman, the comedy-crime thriller series is a puzzling, tense exploration of a complex friendship between two women who each have their own demons to deal with. The chemistry between the two leads and their gradual journey towards the truth keep the viewers hooked. It can be watched on Netflix.

11. Unbelievable (2019)

‘Unbelievable’ is the story of Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), whose life is upended when her report of sexual assault is dismissed by the cops. Instead of receiving support, she is accused of making a false claim and charged by the police. The other part of the show follows detectives Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) and Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) as they investigate a series of similar sexual assaults, without even knowing about Marie. Their journey prioritizes the pursuit of objective facts and ultimately uncovers a startling truth that may be extremely consequential.

Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon form the creative team behind the Netflix crime drama series that is adapted from the news article ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ and the book ‘A False Report’ by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong. It serves as a powerful examination of gender dynamics and the quest for justice within a flawed system. Kaitlyn Dever delivers a standout performance as Marie, adding layers of meaningful perspective to the character’s arc. You can check it out here.

10. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Set across the 1960s, Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ narrates the trials of Elizabeth Harmon, AKA Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy), a quiet and introverted orphan whose life changes after she discovers an extraordinary talent for chess at a young age. After being sent to an orphanage following her mother’s death, Beth learns the game from the school janitor and quickly develops remarkable skill and focus. As she rises through increasingly competitive tournaments and gains recognition across the chess world, Beth also struggles with loneliness and addiction. One of the major challenges in her life is Vasily Borgov (Marcin Dorociński), Soviet Russia’s strongest chess player, whom Beth believes is the only one who could defeat her.

With her passion for the game on the line and her addiction getting worse, Beth must find the strength to play the right moves on the board and in life. Crafted by the ideas of Scott Frank and Allan Scott, the drama series is based on the eponymous novel by Walter Tevis. The show’s flawless execution of chess games and its deep dive into the destructive side of genius make it one of Netflix’s most engaging productions. It also places Beth within the larger geopolitical game of the Cold War, adding real stakes to her quest to beat the Russians. Beth’s inspirational story can be found here.

9. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ delves into the troubled history of the Crain family and their connection to the mysterious Hill House mansion. Hoping to renovate and eventually sell the property, Hugh Crain (Timothy Hutton) and Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino) move into the house with their five children, Steven, Shirley, Theodora, Luke, and Eleanor. While living there, the family begins experiencing increasingly disturbing paranormal events that slowly tear apart their sense of safety and stability, ultimately ending in tragedy and forcing them to flee the mansion.

More than twenty years later, another devastating event reunites the now-estranged siblings and their father, compelling them to confront the lasting emotional scars and terrifying memories tied to Hill House as past and present begin colliding around them. The Netflix show exudes fear, isolation, and uncertainty in every frame, exploring the characters’ egos and secrets. The dysfunctional family at the core of the story makes it chaotic and unpredictable, to the point where reality and imagination overlap. Mike Flanagan serves as the creative voice behind the horror-drama series streaming here.

8. Stranger Things (2016-2025)

‘Stranger Things’ is a horror drama series that mainly takes place in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s. The show sheds light on the seemingly ordinary community hiding disturbing secrets beneath its quiet surface. At the center of the story are four close friends, including Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), whose lives revolve around marathon sessions of the board game, Dungeons & Dragons. Everything changes after Will suddenly disappears one night, pushing Mike, Dustin, and Lucas into a desperate search for their missing friend. During their investigation, they encounter a mysterious girl called Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whose connection to the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory and a terrifying alternate dimension known as the “Upside Down” slowly begins to emerge.

As increasingly dangerous events unfold around Hawkins and dangerous players get involved, the children race against time to uncover the truth behind the growing nightmare. Matt and Ross Duffer are the creators of the show, which is one of Netflix’s most beloved and engrossing productions of all time. The series captures the magic and pop culture of the 1980s through its visuals and supernatural elements. Enter the Upside Down on Netflix.

7. Narcos (2015-2017)

‘Narcos’ traces the rise of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and examines the violent expansion of the cocaine trade during the late twentieth century. Set largely in Colombia, the Netflix crime drama thriller series explores the dangerous power struggles between cartels, law enforcement agencies, political figures, and criminals operating within the drug world. Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, much of the narrative is presented through the perspective of DEA agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), who is sent to Colombia as Escobar’s empire rapidly grows. Working alongside fellow agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), Murphy becomes deeply involved in the escalating effort to dismantle the cartel network.

The series also follows Escobar’s transformation from a black-market smuggler in Medellín into one of the world’s most feared narcotics traffickers after entering the cocaine business. The raw and powerful portrayal of the drug world, the unhindered violence, and the psychological games of cat and mouse between drug dealers and law enforcement add to the flavor of the story. You will also recognize the series through its popular opening theme “Tuyo.” Explore Colombia’s charm and horror here.

6. Baby Reindeer (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ is shaped by the creative vision of Richard Gadd, whose eponymous autobiographical one-man stage show the British comedy-drama thriller series is based on. We meet Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), an aspiring comedian in London who works at a pub while struggling to establish himself professionally and personally. His life takes an unsettling turn after he offers comfort to a distressed customer named Martha (Jessica Gunning), unintentionally triggering an obsessive attachment. As Martha’s behavior gradually escalates into relentless stalking, Donny finds his daily life increasingly consumed by fear. At the same time, the situation forces him to confront painful personal issues connected to his past.

While trying to distance himself from Martha’s fixation, Donny becomes trapped in a deeply complicated emotional struggle that may have consequences. The narrative is an intricate examination of the mind of a woman whose true intentions are excruciatingly difficult to decipher, while also depicting the weight of trauma on a person’s professional and personal lives. The show becomes increasingly claustrophobic and challenges viewers’ biases as it unfolds through various stages of disturbing revelations. It is available on Netflix.

5. Ozark (2017-2022)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark’ is a Netflix crime drama series that centers on financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman). His life is thrown into chaos after a money-laundering scheme tied to a Mexican drug cartel goes disastrously wrong. In an attempt to survive and repay a massive debt owed to the cartel, Marty abruptly relocates his family from suburban Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Accompanied by his wife, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), and their children, Marty begins building a far larger laundering operation while trying to keep the family safe from the growing danger around them. However, as the Byrdes become more deeply involved with local criminals and powerful figures in the region, the pressure on the family intensifies.

Alongside the constant external threats, long-standing tensions and shifting dynamics within the family itself begin to surface in increasingly dangerous ways. ‘Ozark’ is an engaging story that is complemented by the unique character dynamics within the main family and the visual charm of Missouri’s natural beauty. The narrative approaches crime and violence from the angle of financial desperation, placing characters in inexplicable situations. Meet the Byrdes here.

4. Dark (2017-2020)

Set in the quiet German town of Winden, Netflix’s ‘Dark’ is a sci-fi mystery thriller series from the creative minds of Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The German show focuses on the disappearance of local children, uncovering hidden relationships, buried secrets, and complicated ties connecting four families across multiple generations. What initially appears to be a criminal investigation slowly expands into a far more unsettling mystery involving events spread across different points in time. As strange occurrences linked to Winden’s past begin to affect the present, the boundaries between past, present, and future become increasingly blurred. Caught in the middle of the growing mystery is Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann), a deeply troubled teenager whose connection to the town’s secrets may prove essential to understanding the forces shaping everyone around him.

While Jonas tries to make sense of his history and his strange relationship to the community, threats beyond his imagination lurk in the shadows of time and space. The show is a poignant exploration of the consequences of time and space distortion, treating physics and human emotions as forces capable of both beauty and horror. If you are a fan of time travel plots and chaotic realities, ‘Dark’ is right up your alley. Explore the mysteries of Winden on Netflix.

3. Money Heist (2017-2021)

‘Money Heist’ or ‘La casa de papel’ revolves around a mysterious mastermind known as The Professor (Álvaro Morte), who assembles a group of eight carefully selected criminals to execute an unprecedented robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Each member adopts the name of a different global city to conceal their identity, while months of preparation go into planning every possible detail of the operation. Once inside the Mint, the group takes dozens of hostages and begins carrying out a complex strategy aimed not at stealing existing money, but at printing nearly a billion euros themselves.

As the robbers remain trapped inside the building for days, they are forced to confront intense pressure from elite police forces, unpredictable hostage situations, and growing emotional tensions within the group, threatening to derail the entire plan. Álex Pina is at the creative helm of the Spanish crime drama series, which has become a global sensation. The Professor’s intricate planning and his ability to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of every situation make him tough to decipher. The tension is palpable in every episode as the stakes get higher and deadlier for the criminals. The heist unravels here.

2. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Set during the 1970s, ‘Mindhunter’ is a crime drama series that follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). They work within the bureau’s Behavioral Sciences Unit during a period when law enforcement struggles to understand a new wave of violent crimes that do not fit traditional investigative methods. In an effort to study the psychology behind these crimes, Holden and Bill begin interviewing imprisoned murderers, hoping to gain insight into how such offenders think and operate. However, as the conversations grow increasingly disturbing and psychologically intense, the agents find themselves entering morally unsettling territory where every answer seems to raise even more troubling questions.

With the dangerous knowledge at their disposal and their access to criminals, Holden and Bill may have to come up with a new theory to explain the wave of killings that seem to be forming a pattern. Crafted by the ideas of Joe Penhall, the Netflix crime drama series is based on ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The show is one of the most detailed examinations of the criminal psyche, shaped by gritty realism and scenes that feel almost like a documentary. The narrative is terrifying and entertaining at the same time, challenging the viewers’ opinions on crime and murder on a larger level. You can watch it on Netflix.

1. Squid Game (2021-2025)

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Ojingeo geim’ is a Korean thriller series that sheds light on a secret competition involving 456 financially desperate participants. They are all brought to a remote, isolated location and forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children’s games. With a massive cash prize awaiting the sole survivor, the contestants risk their lives in hopes of escaping overwhelming debt and personal hardship. Among the players is Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a struggling gambling addict whose personal failures and financial troubles have left his life in ruins. After accepting an invitation from a mysterious stranger promising a chance at redemption, Gi-hun soon realizes that losing the games carries fatal consequences.

As the brutal competition progresses, the contestants are pushed into increasingly desperate situations where survival begins to outweigh human empathy itself. ‘Squid Game’ is a massive global phenomenon that continues to capture the imagination of millions of viewers. Its narrative tension, claustrophobic setting, vulnerable characters, and a deeply disturbing commentary on the extremes of human nature make it fiercely enthralling. The violent games begin here.

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