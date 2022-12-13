Last Chance U Basketball Season 2: Where Are the Stars Now?

Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball‘ is documentary series that follows the basketball team of East Los Angeles College (ELAC). The spinoff of ‘Last Chance U‘ showcases how the ELAC Huskies, who were once struggling to win any match, grow and prosper under the guidance of Head coach John Mosley. The recently released second season of the series features many old and new faces that fans cannot help but be curious about. Luckily, we are here to share what the cast members are up to these days!

Where is Head Coach John Mosley Now?

For the 2022-2023 season, John Mosley is ready to take his team to the top of the CCCAA. This is the coach’s 11th season as an ELAC staff member, and his work has certainly helped him gain much praise from people within the field. In fact, Mosley was declared to be one of the 50 Most Impactful Coaches in Junior College Men’s Basketball. Mosley’s current team seems to be having a good time this season since they have won 6 out of the last 8 matches they have played as of writing. However, they will need to maintain the pace to cement their position as champions.

The team’s current events might be featured by the Netflix crew should the documentary series be renewed for another season. Presently, Mosley is happily married to his wife, LaShaunda, having completed over 21 years of marital journey with her. The couple has three children, Jackson, Moriah, and Leah. In fact, Moriah Mosley was part of the team that won the 2021-2022 Division II Girls Basketball Championship for the Los Angeles City section of California.

Where is Coach Rob Robinson Now?

After his time with the Huskies in the 2021-2022 session, Assistant Coach Robert “Rob” Robinson left ELAC. He now serves as the Head Basketball Coach for MiraCosta Community College. The institute is located in Oceanside, California. The coach is determined to help his team, the MiraCosta Spartans, rise to prominence and become respected in the California collegiate circuit. The five matches that the Spartans played between November 18, 2022, to December 9, 2022, reflect well on Rob’s efforts, as the team only lost one of the games. On the personal front, rob is happily married to his wife Krysten, and two have three children, KJ, Meda, and Justus. The couple also has two dogs whom they often take on walks.

Where is Coach Ken Hunter Now?

Kenneth “Ken” Hunter is serving in his fifth straight season with the ELAC Huskies as the team’s Assistant Coach. He also serves as the team’s recruiter and is considered one of the best in the national junior collegiate circuit. Though his own basketball career came to an end after a traumatic accident that left him paralyzed, Ken’s passion for the sport keeps growing stronger by the day. He and his wife, Ingrid Hunter, have five children, Kayla, Tiana, Kenneth, Ian, and Quen, whom they are very much.

Where is Shemar Morrow Now?

Presently, Shemar Morrow is still a part of the ELAC Huskies as a Guard. Following up on his impressive performance in the 2021-2022 session, the athlete has come back even better in the ongoing season. This has helped his team gain numerous victories and become one of the top contenders for the CCCAA State Champion title. Shemar himself seems to be working towards obtaining his GED, which is likely to open multiple doors for him in the future. His dream of becoming an NBA player might also become a reality should he be able to clear the 2024 NBA Drafts, for which he is apparently eligible.

Where is Brandon Wilson Now?

Similar to Shemar, Brandon Wilson also remains a proud Husky and serves as a Guard for the team. Overall, the basketball player has been a part of 20 ELAC games, out of which he started 14 matches. During his collegiate career, he has also participated in three conferences. Brandon might likely get promoted to a Division I or Division II college should he continue to play well. Presently, the athlete resides in Los Angeles, California, and continues to learn from John Mosley.

Where is Bryan Penn-Johnson Now?

For Bryan Penn-Johnson, the time with ELAC came to an end after the 2021-2022 session. As of writing, he is a proud member of the Cal Poly Mustangs, the basketball team of California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly). The institute is part of the NCAA Division I circuit, paving a path for a better future for the young athlete. In the ongoing session, Bryan has been a part of 6 games as of writing, scoring an average of 9.5 points in each one of them. His upcoming schedule with the Mustangs is jam-packed and likely to provide him with even more opportunities to shine.

Where is Demetrius “DC” Calipi II Now?

Moving on to Demetrius “DC” Calipi II, the talented ELAC Husky is still playing as a Husky, though he does hope to graduate to an institute that is part of the Power Five conferences. In the show, we learn that DC’s father, Demetrius Calipi, was also a basketball player who once played in the NBA. The legacy of the former Los Angeles Lakers player motivates his son to push forward and get back to the Division I circuit like his time with the University of Illinois (UIC Flames).

Where is Josh Phillips Now?

Throughout his time as a basketball player, Joshua “Josh” Phillips had to fight against those who rallied against his dreams because he is on the autism spectrum. Following his time with ELAC, the athlete gained a position within the basketball team of Grambling State University, the GSU Tigers. The institute is part of the NCAA Division I circuit, something that Josh had dreamt of for a long time. His impressive achievements have certainly given him the confidence boost he needed and silenced many of his naysayers. In the 2022-2023 season, he has played 6 games as of writing and has been on the court for a total of 46 minutes.

Where is Damani Whitlock Now?

Following his year at ELAC, Damani Whitlock has become a student at Texas A&M University–Texarkana. This has helped him get back into the NCAA Division II circuit as a Texarkana Eagle. With the help of his new trainer, Head Coach Ryan Wall, the athlete is likely to keep impressing his admirers with his skills on the court. On the academic front, the player is studying as a junior and pursuing a Civil Engineering degree. Damani had dreamt of being an engineer or a doctor as a child, and it seems that the wishes of the ex-Husky are indeed coming true.

Where is Dezmond Washington Now?

Dezmond “Dez” Washington is now affiliated with the University of Minnesota(UMN) Crookston. The athlete is pursuing a degree in General Studies and is currently in his junior year. He is also a proud member of the Crookston Golden Eagles, the basketball team of his current institute, and a part of the NCAA Division II circuit. The distance between Minnesota and California is likely hard on Dez as Princeton Washington, his son, lives in the latter state. However, the athlete tries to be there for his kid as much as possible and is seemingly on amicable terms with Jocelyn Salgado, Princeton’s mother.

Where is Justin Gladney Now?

Moving on to Justin Gladney, the basketball player is apparently still affiliated with ELAC Huskies as a freshman. He has appeared in a total of 29 games and scored an average of 6.4 points in each one of them. The athlete still holds the position of Guard for the team and is helping the team move forward in the 2022-2023 session.

Where is DJ Gilmore Now?

Last but not least, we have DJ Gilmore, who is apparently also a freshman at East Los Angeles College. Presently, the player’s gameplay information is not available. We do expect him to perform well in the 2022-2023 session when given a chance to play on the court. Having graduated from Lawndale High School, the California native is hopeful to be a professional basketball player.

