10 Movies Like Apocalypse Z You Must See

Directed by Carles Torrens, ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ follows the exploits of a lawyer named Manel, whose life is upended after the tragic death of his wife. Subsequently, Manel regresses to a reclusive lifestyle with his cat Lúculo keeping him company. However, when a zombie virus breaks out across the nation, the protagonist has to dig deep within himself and find a way to survive through the next few months and, hopefully, reunite with his loved ones.

Originally titled ‘Apocalipsis Z 1. El Principio del Fin,’ the Spanish thriller provides an exciting premise with all the trappings of a solid zombie movie, featuring a good dose of action and drama to keep the story engaging at every turn. It was adapted from the pages of Manel Loureiro’s eponymous novel and probes into themes like family, loss, survival, and working against the odds. Therefore, if you are intrigued by the blend of post-apocalyptic narrative and survivors fighting a desperate battle, here is a list of movies similar to ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ that you should watch.

10. Dead Weight (2012)

‘Dead Weight’ revolves around a man named Charlie (Joe Belknap), who has to survive in the harsh countryside of Wisconsin after a virus outbreak leads to the collapse of civilization. Subsequently, the protagonist has to forge his way through the wilderness, hoping to find his girlfriend, Samantha, at the end of his harrowing journey. The post-apocalyptic drama is written and directed by Adam Bartlett and John Pata and resembles a lot of the psychological travails explored in ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End.’ However, in the case of the Joe Belknap-starrer, the focus and attention lie primarily in the grounded survival story, which also delves into the desolation of the world surrounding the protagonist.

9. Extinction (2015)

In ‘Extinction,’ two survivors, Jack and Patrick, have their work cut out in a zombie-infested world as they take care of a young girl named Lu. The Miguel Ángel Vivas directorial takes a more introspective approach to its genre, allowing the drama to dictate the tension and suspense of the monster-driven horror. It is based on Juan de Dios Garduño’s novel ‘Y pese a todo’ and features an oppressive environment that goes hand in hand with the central premise. To that end, there are similarities to ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,’ as both films embrace their survival narrative and never shirk away from the exhilaration and dangers of a world gone berserk.

8. Here Alone (2016)

The post-apocalyptic film ‘Here Alone’ dives into a bleak reality where a zombie virus has wreaked havoc across the world. Under the direction of Rod Blackhurst, the movie follows a young woman named Ann, who lives an isolated life following the zombie outbreak. Her peaceful existence is challenged when resources start dwindling, forcing her to make a new journey to search for more food and opportunities outside her neck of the woods.

In a similar fashion to ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,’ ‘Here Alone’ presents a lone survivor narrative, where the protagonist fights a desperate battle against unnatural monsters as the whole of society crumbles around her. It allows for a more exploratory type of story, as both films dig into the exploits and challenges faced by an individual when the rules of civilization no longer exist. It also probes into the anxieties of infection and how hopeless the battle can seem when fighting a war alone.

7. The Night Eats the World (2018)

Originally titled ‘La nuit a dévoré le monde,’ ‘The Night Eats the World’ is a French post-apocalyptic drama about a musician named Sam, who witnesses the breakout of a zombie apocalypse after waking up one morning. Terrified by the situation outside, the lone musician decides to stay inside the safety of his apartment’s four walls and tries to wait for the monsters to leave him alone. However, his hopes of survival start regressing the more he realizes help is not coming.

Helmed by Dominique Rocher, the French film is adapted from the eponymous novel penned by Pit Agarmen. It shares parallels with ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ as in both movies, the slow wake of a zombie outbreak creeps up on an unwitting protagonist who has to find the resolve within himself to escape his desperate situation. It presents a more relatable premise as the central character grows in competence the more challenges he overcomes in his new stark environment.

6. Cargo (2017)

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke from a script drafted by the latter, ‘Cargo‘ tells the harrowing story of a father and daughter duo, Andy and Rosie, who have to survive in a harsh post-apocalyptic Australia where a zombie virus has taken over. After Andy gets bitten by a zombie, he has to ensure his baby daughter survives before the infection takes over his body. It portrays a poignantly drawn drama that shares its emotional depth with ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End.’ In fact, in some ways, the movie takes its themes of sacrifice and family to even greater lengths, showcasing how monumental these ties can become when desperate circumstances require unprecedented risk and courage.

5. #Alive (2020)

In the Korean action horror ‘#Alive,‘ viewers are dropped into a post-apocalyptic environment where reclusive video gamer Joon-woo is faced with the challenge of surviving a zombie outbreak while being stuck inside his apartment. As the world outside crumbles and destroys itself, the protagonist has to find some way of availing help and escaping his bleak situation. However, upon learning about the existence of another survivor, Joon-woo has to recalibrate his mindset and help her however he can.

Like ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,’ the narrative in ‘#Alive’ circles around an average citizen who has to find the nerve and resolve to adapt to a monster-infested world. Originally titled ‘Saraitda,’ the Cho Il-hyung directorial blends action and horror filmmaking in a perfect alchemical mix that results in a satisfactory movie that hits all the bases. Although both films stick to their genre conventions, they prove to be a strength rather than a hindrance.

4. A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

‘A Quiet Place: Day One‘ chronicles the early years of the alien apocalypse that is synonymous with ‘The Quiet Place’ franchise. It has a similar premise to ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ as its central character, Sam, is a struggling, reclusive individual who cares for one thing and one thing only – her cat, Frodo. After the invasion by the alien forces, Sam has to reflect on her personal issues while also ensuring that she does everything to survive. The two films may feature different types of threats – zombies in one and sound-sensitive aliens in the other. However, at the heart of the Michael Sarnoski directorial is a riveting tale of suspense and grit, which focuses on how an individual manages to climb out of their personal misery to deal with the threat of a world that is slowly trying to eat them alive.

3. REC (2007)

The Spanish horror-thriller ‘REC’ follows a TV reporter named Ángela Vidal and her cameraman, who get trapped in an apartment building due to a quarantine situation. As a virus breaks out, she has to navigate the challenges of surviving against the aggressive behavior of the infected individuals while also capturing their brutal nature. Although the film, which is directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, adopts a found-footage style narration, it shares many elements of reference with ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,’ particularly in its immersive quality. It is considered one of the most highly touted horror films, mainly owing to its devotion to a tight narrative with several twists and turns, shocking and engaging the viewers in equal measure.

2. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Based on the 1978 eponymous movie by George A. Romero, ‘Dawn of the Dead‘ is a post-apocalyptic drama that follows a group of survivors who have to take refuge in a shopping mall to escape the hordes of flesh-eating zombies outside. Zack Snyder directs the remake and combines visceral action sequences with a stylish flair that is the hallmark of all his productions. In many ways, it serves the classic zombie action-survival formula, which is also present in ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End.’ Both films are incredibly terrifying in their depiction of the zombies and how unrelenting they can be when chasing down humans, which also adds to the nail-biting scenarios.

1. Train to Busan (2016)

‘Train to Busan‘ centers on yet another father-daughter story set against a zombie epidemic. The film is told through the eyes of Seok-woo, a workaholic fund manager who is estranged from his family. After a zombie outbreak occurs during a train trip with his daughter, the protagonist has to do what he can to protect her from the monsters chasing them down while also reconnecting with her.

Originally titled ‘Busanhaeng,’ the Yeon Sang-ho directorial features a harrowing survival story that blends emotional drama with a horror narrative to bring the best of both worlds. As such, there are certain parallels to ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,’ specifically in how both films take the time to deal with their heavier subject matters amidst all the chaotic and heart-thumping action scenes. It presents an ideal mix of visceral zombies on the chase with central characters who are facing an inner conflict of their own.

Read More: Apocalypse Z Ending, Explained: Do Manel and Lúculo Die or Survive?