7 Movies Like CHiPs You Must See

Dax Shepard reared buddy cop comedy movie ‘CHiPs,’ based on the popular TV series that aired from 1977 to 1983. The narrative follows a rookie and a pro at the California Highway Patrol in LA in their investigation and other shenanigans. The rookie officer soon learns that his veteran sidekick is the FBI. After enlightenment, the rookie decides to help the undercover FBI agent in his investigation regarding a heist plot and bent officers. If you liked the recipe but want something a bit more exciting, we have a list of films you should check out at all costs. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘CHiPs’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. White Chicks (2004)

Keenen Ivory Wayans helmed the cult classic con artist movie ‘White Chicks.’ Brothers Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans star as two black FBI agents who go undercover to solve a sprawling kidnapping mystery. The Wilson sisters are shallow and wealthy socialites whose lives are important enough to bring two FBI agents as bodyguards. When the girls face minor injury, the agents attempt to apply whiteface and disguise themselves as the Wilson sisters. In this comedy of errors, the director masterfully subverts gender stereotypes while reminding us of the racial politics of coloring faces. If you are looking for an outlandish buddy cop movie after ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you should bank on.

6. The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

Louis Leterrier helmed the action movie ‘The Brothers Grimsby,’ taking the characters’ eccentricities to a deliberate extremity. The movie follows Norman, a dim-witted person from the titular Grimsby, teaming up with his accomplished brother, Sebastian. As opposed to Norman, Sebastian is a skilled assassin working for MI6. Together, they must save the world from an impending terrorist attack. If you are looking for some spectacular fun coupled with maddening action after ‘CHiPs,’ this is a movie you should add to your watchlist.

5. Running Scared (1986)

Peter Hyams helmed ‘Running Scared,’ a buddy cop comedy movie that aims to strike a perfect balance between stomach-churning violence and rib-tickling humor. While it does not always hit the perfect note, the dynamic between its leading pair makes the film an entertaining watch. Two Chicago police officers weigh their job against their lives, deciding to retire and open a bar instead in Key West, Florida. However, they get caught up in a case, aiming to make one last arrest. Backed by commendable performances by Gregory Hines and Billy Crystal and an energetic soundtrack, the movie proves to be a decent late-night watch. If you are looking for something older in the tenor of ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you should watch with your friends.

4. Bad Boys (1995)

Michael Bay does not make movies for the critics, although his genre movies are assuredly spectacular. The director made his feature debut with ‘Bad Boys,’ a buddy cop movie that pairs Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for a blazing adventure. They star as Marcus and Mike, two cops in the Miami police department. Marcus is a family guy, while Mike is a ladies’ man. The duo sniff foul play in the department and assume each other’s identity to investigate the case. When both find out about the curious mishap, they make a reluctant team. If you are looking for an essential buddy cop movie following ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you should add to your library.

3. Rush Hour (1998)

Director Brett Ratner joins the east and the west in the buddy cop movie ‘Rush Hour,’ and it is not a smooth amalgamation. A Chinese consul’s daughter is kidnapped and seemingly sent to LA. Hong Kong detective Lee heads to California city to make the team with Carter, who loves to chatter. There are cultural differences and hiccups on the way, but they overcome all hurdles with intelligent teamwork. If you are scouting for another buddy cop movie set in LA following ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you should consider watching.

2. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller teamed up to helm ‘21 Jump Street,’ a buddy cop movie with a duo of goofing police recruits. In high school, Schmidt and Jenko were opposites, but they both chose to join the police squad, ending up as partners. Now, as they still retain the high school student look, they get a chance to relive their school days with a secret mission involving a poisonous drug. With Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill at the helm of the acting department, the movie presents a concoction of action, crime, and comedy that is too good to falter. If you are looking for another boastful buddy cop dynamic following ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you can count on to fill your laugh-o-meter.

1. The Nice Guys (2016)

Director Shane Black infused a distinctive black comedy tone in the action-packed venture ‘The Nice Guys.’ Down-on-luck private snoop Holland March makes an unlikely pair with enforcer Jackson Healy to investigate the whereabouts of a girl named Amelia. Gradually, they find themselves in a tumultuous mess with other parties entering the equation. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe team up to deliver a power-packed buddy comedy ambiance. If you are looking for a buddy comedy movie with a lot of action following ‘CHiPs,’ here is a film you should add to your watchlist.

