8 Movies Like Christmas With You You Must See

A Christmas-inspired love story ‘Christmas With You’ follows the life of Angelina Costa (Aimee Garcia), a music sensation who surprises a young fan by showing up in her town. There, she meets Cristina, the fan, and her father, Miguel (Freddie Prinze Jr.) who is a high school music teacher. Angelina is also going through a creative block as she is unable to write a Christmas song that can get her back in the top 100 lists. Thus, she enlists Miguel’s help and they co-write a song. During the deal, they fall for each other. Directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, the script is based on the story by German Michael Torres.

‘Christmas With You’ is a feel-good romantic comedy that pulls the viewers into the magical time of Christmas, where love and celebration are in the air. It also comments on how singers and other creative people are put under so much pressure to always perform well and be number 1. The creative process takes a back seat in their lives as they partake in a race to the top. A few themes like love in holidays, being with one’s family, the impermanence of success for people in the creative industry, and the overarching evils of show business are portrayed in the movie. If you want more romantic movies around the same theme, then you should definitely watch the following movies. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Christmas With You’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Just Friends (2005)

Directed by Roger Kumble, ‘Just Friends’ is a hilarious romantic comedy that focuses on Chris, a once overweight student who falls in love with Jamie, a famous high school student, and his best friend. After being successful and having lost weight, he returns home for Christmas. With Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris, and Chris Klein in the cast, ‘Just Friends’ mocks the superficiality of society in terms of how they see a person’s success and failure. Commenting on fat shaming, with a twist of music and a load of laughter, the movie is a happy watch, especially on Christmas holidays, just like ‘Christmas With You’.

7. Purple Hearts (2022)

Starring Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine, and Chosen Jacobs, ‘Purple Hearts’ is a movie that narrates a marriage of convenience between a Marine Luke, and a part-time singer Cassie. They get married to share military benefits and clear their dues. It might start as a marriage just for the benefits, but they soon come closer and realize how good they are with each other. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the movie is based on Tess Wakefield’s novel which is titled the same. Just like Angelina and Miguel, music plays a huge role in Cassie and Luke’s love story. It cheers them up and brings them closer together.

6. La La Land (2016)

‘La La Land’ is a musical romantic story of two creative aspirants Sebastian and Mia. Their lives converge as they try to make it big in the music and the acting world respectively. They comfort and encourage each other through the difficulties in their professional lives. Set against the stunning backdrop of Los Angeles, the movie succinctly records the feeling of being torn between love and career. Sebastian is a pianist, just like Miguel in ‘Christmas With You’. however, Sebastian aspires to keep Jazz alive and further the dying genre by opening a Jazz-themed bar. Damien Chazelle directed ‘La La Land’ which also narrates how quickly people forget what they once loved like Jazz and how their attention swiftly shifts from one thing to another. In ‘Christmas With You’, the same happened with Angelina as newer things grasped the audience’s love and attention.

5. Begin Again (2013)

Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley headline the romantic-drama movie ‘Begin Again’. It tells the story of a songwriter and singer Gretta who desperately wants a break to kickstart her career. She is later discovered by a struggling record label producer Dan who is also looking to produce good music. They strike a deal to record songs live all across New York. ‘Begin Again’ features struggling creative people and their efforts to get their careers back on track just like Angelina Costa in ‘Christmas With You’. Both protagonists Gretta and Angelina also write a Christmas song that finds its roots in finding love despite the fact that Gretta’s ex-boyfriend misuses it for to own advantage.

4. Our Christmas Love Song (2019)

A good old Christmas-inspired love story takes center stage in the rom-com ‘Our Christmas Love Song’. Along with the holiday spirit, the movie also focuses on music and singers in the creative industry. After Melody is accused of copying a song, she goes back home to spend the festival with her family. So, she resolves to find and prioritize the more important things in life. Starring Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines as the love interests, the movie showcases the plight of creative people and how the ruthless industry will do anything to bring them down, very similar to how the record label pressurizes Angelina to get back on top of the ladder.

3. The Last Song (2013)

A romantic teen movie that explores the coming-of-age of Ronnie (Miley Cyrus) as she mends her relationship with her father Steve (Greg Kinnear), ‘The Last Song’ is directed by Julie Anne Robinson. Music plays a key role in the movie to bring people together and make them reconnect with their passions. Steve is a concert pianist and music professor who direly wants to be on good terms with his children after his divorce. As ‘Christmas With You’ puts Miguel and Cristina’s relationship into focus, Steve and Ronnie’s bond faces a similar spotlight in ‘The Last Song’.

2. A Star Is Born (2018)

Bradley Cooper produced, directed, and starred alongside Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’. The romantic drama flick follows Jackson, a musician struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, and Ally, a waitress who also sings and writes songs. Jackson witnesses Ally’s talent at a bar and gets mesmerized by her performance. Soon after, he encourages her to pursue her dreams and make something of her passion. Consequently, Ally goes on to become a more famous singer and her relationship with Jackson struggles because of the same. These intricate elements are somewhat along the same lines as ‘Christmas With You’. Both movies dissect the fears and feelings of artists who are afraid to drift into oblivion. Moreover, the movies also feature famous artists discovering the talents of another who is not fully recognizing their potential.

1. Marry Me (2022)

Kat Coiro directed the romantic comedy movie ‘Marry Me’. A famous Latin superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) discovers that her fiance is cheating on her, so she impulsively decides to marry a random fan from the audience at her concert. The fan turns out to be Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a math teacher who tags along with his daughter Lou. ‘Marry Me’ shares the most number of similarities with ‘Christmas With You’. Both movies feature a Latina star, their young fan, and their relationship with their father. Their fathers go on to be with their kid’s favorite musicians. And most importantly, both movies showcase the love story of people from two different worlds.

