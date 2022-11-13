8 Movies Like Think Like a Man You Must See

Directed by Tim Story, the American romantic comedy ‘Think Like a Man’ features an ensemble cast of talented actors like Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara, Meagan Good, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Terrence J, Taraji P. Henson, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union. As the women in the relationship realize the ill ways of their partners, they turn to a book for advice on how to keep them in line. The book in question is written by Steve Harvey titled ‘Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man’.

When the men realize how the book is manipulating their partner’s behavior, they decide to counterattack and get the ball back in their court. As the story progresses, they realize the aftereffects of their strategy as it backfires. The movie is a humorous spin on pitting the two sexes against each other and seeing who emerges victorious. If you want more such gender rivalries in rom-coms, then you should definitely watch the following movies. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Think Like a Man’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Ugly Truth (2009)

The lives of Abby (Katherine Heigl) and Mike (Gerard Butler) take an unexpected turn when their paths converge for a TV show. They find each other unbearable and have a rocky relationship but have to work together to get the show running. They strike a deal where Mike helps Abby find the man of her dreams while proving his crass methods accurate. As in all romantic comedies, the duo does come together owing to the love found in their differences after a lot of twists and turmoils. Similar to ‘Think Like a Man’, ‘The Ugly Truth’ also shows the gendered mindsets of people and how the dating world is complicated where one has to use over-the-top methods to find someone they are compatible with.

7. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

An American teen comedy, ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ has Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik in the lead roles. To get around her father’s strict dating rules, new student Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) falls for Bianca (Oleynik) and tries to persuade bad boy Patrick (Ledger) to date Bianca’s temperamental sister, Kat (Stiles). The manipulation and using different means to get a woman to fall for him are some of the features similar to ‘Think Like a Man’.

6. She’s All That

Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) believes he can make any girl from their high school into the prom queen by dating her, despite having had his heart shattered. Given Laney’s (Rachael Leigh Cook) lack of popularity and his belief that Zack will be unable to complete the task, Dean (Paul Walker) chooses Laney as the subject of the wager. This movie is one of the greatest chick flicks of all time and has had a sort of spin-off made in modern times as well. The movie is similar to ‘Think Like a Man’ as both showcase how manipulative men can be and how women need to be shrewd in order to have an equal relationships with their counterparts.

5. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Starring Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ focuses on a couple that realizes the danger their marriage is in and the fact that they are both undercover assassins. The situation turns ugly when they get an assignment to kill each other, but their identities are a secret even from each other. In a deathly shootout, they almost kill each other with guns to each other’s heads. They realize at that moment that they are truly in love and their passion reignites their dying marriage. This moment of love was all they needed to get back on track and focus on the bigger picture. The ultimate battle of the sexes, this movie features aspects similar to ‘Think Like a Man’ with a couple fighting against each other to keep themselves together.

4. How to lose a guy in 10 Days (2003)

Donald Petrie’s 2003 romantic comedy ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days‘, features Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as Andie and Benjamin. It is based on Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long’s picture book of the same name. Because the book lacks a story and is instead just a list of humorous dating “don’ts,” the characters and storyline were both developed especially for the movie. The story follows Ben who believes that he can make any woman fall in love with him while Andie gets assigned an article that allows women to know ways in which they can get rid of their boyfriends. This fated cross-purpose puts them in each other’s ways as they each try to keep their word. Like many other entries of this list, this movie also pits the two sexes against one another in a stubborn attempt to see who comes out on top.

3. Hitch (2005)

Directed by Andy Tennant with Will Smith in the title role, ‘Hitch’ also features Eva Mendes, Kevin James, and Amber Valletta. Alex Hitchens makes a living off of teaching men the art of wooing women. With 2 polar opposite couples in the lead, the movie shares this aspect with the ‘Think Like a Man’ that features four couples and their respective stories. Like Steve Harvey in ‘Think Like a Man’, Hitch thinks he knows how women work and he can navigate the situations leading up to a relationship, even though he didn’t write a book about the same. Calling himself the “date doctor”, he helps other men make women fall in love with them.

2. Two Can Play at That Game (2001)

The rom-com is written and directed by Mark Brown where Vivica A. Fox and Morris Chestnut are in the lead. It follows the story of a couple where Smith (Fox) thinks she knows everything about men and gives advice on how to keep them in check. Her reputation is threatened when her own boyfriend Keith (Chestnut) seems to stray out of the relationship. What ensues is a match between the partners as they challenge each other’s wits. ‘Think Like a Man’ and ‘Two Can Play at That Game’ share the “men being men” angle in the movies while women try to get them back on track using whatever means necessary.

1. The Other Woman (2014)

Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead this hilarious romantic comedy movie. Nick Cassavetes directed and Melissa Stack wrote ‘The Other Woman’ that revolves around a disloyal man Mark (Waldau) who has several affairs with different women while being married to Kate (Mann). When one of his girlfriends Carly, reaches his place to surprise him, she is in turn taken aback when Kate opens the door. The heartbroken girls come together along with a third girlfriend of Mark, Amber (Upton) to seek revenge on Mark and destroy him for all the hurt he has caused. Women teaming up, having each other’s back, and getting the slick man back to his senses or ultimately getting revenge are some themes common in both ‘The Other Woman’ and ‘Think Like a Man’.

Read More: Underrated Romantic Movies You Have Not Seen