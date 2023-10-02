The Night Logan Woke Up is Thrilling. Here Are 8 Similar Shows.

‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ (French: ‘La nuit où Logan se réveilla’) is a limited series created by Xavier Dolan, adapted from Michel Marc Bouchard’s play. Set in Val-des-Chutes, Quebec, it revolves around the Larouche family coping with the recent loss of their matriarch, Madeleine. The storyline elegantly alternates between two timelines: the present day, where Mireille (Mimi), a prominent thanatologist, returns home after years to honor her mother’s wish to embalm her, and the early 1990s when Mireille and her brother Jules (Julien) shared a close friendship with Logan Goodyear (Laurier Gaudreault), portrayed by Pier-Gabriel Lajoie, until a shattering event tore them apart.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Patrick Hivon, Éric Bruneau, Xavier Dolan, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, and more, delivering outstanding performances. ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ skillfully explores family dynamics, secrets, and the impact of past events on the present, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Quebec. It’s a gripping thriller that masterfully blends drama and mystery, making it a must-watch for fans of intricate storytelling and exceptional performances.

Get ready to dive into a world of family secrets and thrilling mysteries – these shows like ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ will keep you on the edge of your seat, craving answers with every episode. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner’ is a police procedural anthology television series developed by Derek Simonds, and it shares thematic elements with ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ Inspired by Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel, which served as the foundation for its first season, ‘The Sinner’ explores the complex motivations behind seemingly inexplicable crimes. In ‘The Sinner,’ Bill Pullman takes the lead as a dedicated police detective who specializes in investigating crimes that are often committed by unlikely culprits. Much like ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ the series plunges deep into the psychology of its characters, uncovering their hidden motivations and secrets. Each season of ‘The Sinner’ introduces a new and compelling mystery, with Pullman as the common thread connecting the different narratives. If you enjoyed the suspense and psychological intrigue of ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ you’ll likely find ‘The Sinner’ to be an equally captivating and thought-provoking series that explores the darker aspects of human nature.

7. The Affair (2014-2019)

‘The Affair,’ a compelling television drama created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, shares thematic resonance with ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ Starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson, “The Affair” delves into the intricate emotional landscapes of extramarital relationships. What sets it apart is its unique storytelling approach: episodes are cleverly split into two parts, each unfolding from the perspective of a specific character. This innovative narrative structure has led Treem to describe the series as the Rashomon of relationship dramas, akin to the intricate storytelling seen in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ If you’re drawn to the complexities of human relationships and the exploration of different perspectives, ‘The Affair’ offers a rich viewing experience, mirroring the nuanced storytelling found in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’

6. Rectify (2013-2016)

‘Rectify,’ a captivating television drama series, shares thematic depth with ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ This drama unfolds the life of Daniel Holden, who spent nearly two decades on death row for a wrongful conviction. With Aden Young, Abigail Spencer, J. Smith-Cameron, Adelaide Clemens, Clayne Crawford, and Luke Kirby in stellar roles, the series navigates Daniel’s return to his hometown in Paulie, Georgia, after DNA evidence shatters the prosecution’s case. In the slow-burning style of Southern Gothic storytelling, ‘Rectify’ dives into the profound adjustments, events, and intricate character dynamics within Daniel’s extended family and the townsfolk, making it a powerful exploration of the enduring impact of the past on the present, mirroring the thematic depth of ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’

5. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Connected through its exploration of intricate community dynamics and the unraveling of hidden secrets, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ created by Brad Ingelsby, offers another compelling narrative akin to ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ Within the crime drama genre, this series follows Mare Sheehan (portrayed by Kate Winslet), a dedicated small-town detective who investigates a murder case while confronting her own personal demons and the weight of community expectations. Much like ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ delves deep into the complex web of relationships and long-held grudges within the community, painting a vivid portrait of the lasting impact of secrets and the intricacies of human connections.

4. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

In a narrative kin to ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ ‘Broadchurch,’ a creation by Chris Chibnall, ventures into the heart of a tranquil town shaken by the discovery of a young boy’s lifeless body. Detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) embark on a quest to unveil the concealed secrets within this seemingly idyllic community and unearth the harrowing truth behind the boy’s tragic fate. With each revelation in their investigation, the town’s picturesque façade crumbles, exposing buried tensions, personal dramas, and a web of interconnected relationships. ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ both skillfully explore the unsettling undercurrents beneath the surface of serene settings, crafting compelling narratives that peel back the layers of human connection and concealed mysteries.

3. Ozark (2017-2022)

Developed by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark’ intricately weaves a tale of crime and family survival, mirroring the nuanced storytelling found in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the Byrde couple, the series follows Marty and Wendy as they make a desperate move, relocating their family to the tranquil Lake of the Ozarks to launder money for a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. Much like the Larouche family in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ the Byrdes find themselves navigating treacherous waters and dealing with the consequences of their decisions. In both series, the families are thrust into unexpected circumstances, facing moral dilemmas and secrets that threaten their lives. ‘Ozark’ shares the same tension-filled atmosphere and intricate character dynamics seen in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ making it a compelling watch for fans of complex family dramas interwoven with crime and suspense.

2. Sharp Objects (2018)

Linked by their intense exploration of psychological depths and hidden family histories, ‘Sharp Objects,’ a psychological thriller series created by Marti Noxon, shares thematic resonance with ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’ Starring Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a crime reporter wrestling with her personal demons of alcoholism and self-harm, the show leads her back to Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two young girls. As Camille delves into the town’s secrets, she becomes ensnared in her own harrowing past. Much like the Larouche family in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ Camille’s complicated relationship with her mother, Adora, a local socialite, adds layers of tension and complexity to the narrative. Both series show the psychological intricacies of their characters, unraveling the hidden traumas and secrets that shape their lives. ‘Sharp Objects’ offers a gripping exploration of family dynamics, personal struggles, and the haunting power of the past, making it an ideal choice for fans of the layered storytelling found in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’

1. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

For those captivated by the intricate storytelling and complex relationships in ‘The Night Logan Woke Up,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ is a must-watch drama series. Adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel, it is created and scripted by David E. Kelley, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. The narrative orbits around five women in Monterey, California, whose lives are woven together by secrets, conflicts, and personal battles, leading to a shocking murder that rocks their community to its core. Just as ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ delves deep into the enigmatic layers of family dynamics and concealed truths, ‘Big Little Lies’ explores the intricate connections and hidden deceptions that bind these women together. With stellar performances and a suspenseful storyline, it’s a gripping exploration of the human psyche and the secrets that can shatter seemingly idyllic lives. If you’re drawn to stories that unravel the complexities of human relationships while keeping you on the edge of your seat, ‘Big Little Lies’ is a compelling choice after enjoying ‘The Night Logan Woke Up.’

