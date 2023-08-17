8 Shows Like The Chosen One (2023) You Must See

Centering around a kid born with intriguing biblical powers, Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One‘ is a Mexican action-adventure show directed by Everardo Gout. Set in a small town of Mexico, Santa Rosalía, the show follows Jodie Christianson, a 12-year-old boy who lives with his mother, Sarah. After a strange incident, Jodie discovers he has unfathomable powers previously wielded by the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Hailed as the miracle for his community, Jodie must decide if he’s ready to give into his destiny as the messiah or live a life on the run, hiding his true self.

This uniquely supernatural story about religion depicts a coming-of-age narrative about an exceptional kid and his warring emotions. If you’re interested in shows with a similar take on faith and teenagehood or stories simply charting kindred waters, here is a list of recommendations you might like. You can watch most of these shows, like ‘The Chosen one’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Joan of Arcadia (2003-2005)

Barbara Hall’s ‘Joan of Arcadia’ is a fantasy series that showcases a unique exploration of God and their plan. Joan Girardi of Arcadia, Maryland, is a 16-year-old girl who finds herself in constant contact with God. The divine entity comes to visit Joan in various forms and asks her to perform seemingly arbitrary tasks that end up improving Joan’s life and the lives of those around her. For people who enjoyed the religious themes in ‘The Chosen One,’ connecting Jodie to God, this beloved family drama may prove to be a worthwhile watch.

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

The cult classic teen supernatural show ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ created by Joss Whedon, is a story about a young vampire-hunting teenage girl. Buffy Summers comes from a long line of women chosen to be the Slayer of evil beings, like vampires and demons. Blessed with superpowers, Buffy, an ordinary high schooler by day, fights menacing creatures of the dark by night with the help of her friends Willow and Xander. Buffy’s early-set struggle with maintaining a dual life of normalcy and monster-hunting parallels Jodie’s central conflict with his own predicament. If you’re a fan of supernatural media, this show will make for a fun, light-hearted watch following ‘The Chosen One.’

6. Stranger Things (2016-)

In the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, Will Byers mysteriously disappears, and his friends, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin, come across a peculiar girl with supernatural abilities. As Will’s friends and his mother, Joyce Byers, look into his disappearance with the help of the town sheriff Jim Hopper, they uncover a menacing conspiracy about an alternate dimension. The conspiracy expands with the mystery girl, Eleven, at its center and leads the town into a series of uncanny, bizarre happenings for years to come.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, ‘Stranger Things’ is an exceptional supernatural horror series that has dominated pop culture since its release. The show primarily focuses on Mike’s friend group, who embark on thrilling adventures that may remind the viewers of Jodie and his friends. Additionally, both shows equip a retro lens to infuse their stories with a classic mystery vibe.

5. Warrior Nun (2020-)

Simon Barry’s ‘Warrior Nun’ is an action fantasy show about a covert group of nuns tasked with the holy mission of hunting demons. After Ava Silva, an orphan teenage girl, dies, she wakes with the powerful “Halo” in her back and becomes a part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Enlisted in a war between hell and heaven, Ava, God’s apparent chosen warrior, finds herself fighting demons beside her fellow Sister Nuns, Lilith, Camilia, Mary, and Beatrice.

Like ‘The Chosen One,’ ‘Warrior Nun’ features plenty of biblical thematic and visual imagery while highlighting a teenager’s experience through a transformative journey. If you’re looking for a more action-forward story about a divinely gifted kid, ‘Warrion Nun’ should be the best fit for you.

4. Raising Dion (2019-2022)

‘Raising Dion,’ a sci-fi drama show created by Carol Barbee, Dennis Liu, and Dennis Liu, presents the heartwarming story of a single mom and her young kid, Dion. After the death of her husband during a mysterious storm, Nicole Warren raises her son, Dion, on her own, forming a close bond with him. However, a near-death accident reveals the little kid’s hidden superpowers that allow him to perform mystical, captivating feats. Now, in a world where the government is hunting superpowered individuals, Nicole tries to raise her son safely away from ill-intentioned outsiders.

Nicole’s character is sure to remind viewers of Sarah from ‘The Chosen One’ since both characters’ protectiveness over their gifted kids forms their primary drive. Furthermore, Dion’s fantastical abilities, which forever change his life, parallels Jodie’s experiences. As such, fans of the latter will definitely enjoy the former!

3. Damien (2016)

The direct sequel to the 1976 film ‘The Omen,’ ‘Damien,’ created by Glen Mazzara, is a horror drama show starring Bradley James as the central protagonist. Years after the film’s events, Damien Thorn grows up to be an adult but forgets his satanic past. As the memories catch up to him, revealing his identity as the Antichrist, Damien has to make peace with his unholy origin co-existing with his helplessly human emotions. Damien’s lifelong guardian, Ann Rutledge, guides him through the complicated journey and helps him cope with his true self.

Although Damien and Jodie appear as different characters on paper, they’re starkly alike and share several similar experiences. If you enjoyed following Jodie as he unravels his true identity and makes peace with it, you’re bound to have a good time with the same in ‘Damien.’

2. Messiah (2020)

Sharing a striking resemblance to ‘The Chosen One,’ ‘Messiah,’ created by Michael Petroni, is a mystery thriller series that brings something entirely new to the table. After a peculiar man lands on the CIA’s radar due to his rapidly amassing cult following, Agent Eva Geller undertakes the mission to uncover the truth behind the man. Believed to be the reincarnation of Jesus, or Isa, by many, the man remains at the center of several worldwide disruptions and performs inexplicable feats. Nevertheless, his true identity remains a secret, leaving many wondering if his intentions are biblical or deceitful.

The central conflict of ‘Messiah’ about the ever-building doubt around the titular character’s identity as Jesus Christ will undoubtedly fascinate fans of ‘The Chosen One.’ Therefore, if you’re looking for another mystery about Christianity and its relationship with Christ, you should definitely check out this show.

1. I Am Not Okay with This (2020)

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ is a supernatural coming-of-age show that fans of ‘The Chosen One’ will likely find compelling. Sydney Novak, a normal 17-year-old girl with disruptive anger issues, traverses through her complicated high school years, dealing with her complex family life and budding feelings for her best friend, Dina. However, as her emotions continue to mount atop one another, they eventually implode, uncovering mysterious superpowers that send her life into a downward spiral. Now, if being a normal teenage girl isn’t hard enough, Sydney has to deal with her newfound uncontrollable powers.

The most noticeable source of similarity between ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ and ‘The Chosen One’ comes from their depiction of a young kid going through a life-altering turn. Regardless of the supernatural interference in Sydney and Jodie’s lives, their problems remain mundane, revolving around their friendships and crushes alongside their shared fatherly issues.

