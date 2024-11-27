Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle: Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Peter Benson, ‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle’ transports us to a stone-clad mansion where three adult siblings reunite at Christmastime to determine the new leader of their family company. It was their late grandmother’s wish for them to carry the business forward under mutually agreed-upon leadership. However, the lack of clear divisions, differences, and overlapping interests creates complications. Enter Mrs. Miracle, who introduces herself to the family as Annie Merkel, an estate planner who can help them find common ground.

With her unique Christmas magic, Annie creates a warm, festive atmosphere, helping the family come together once more. As the arrangements for the company’s future are made, one of the siblings, Charlotte, rekindles her bond with Austin, the manor’s dedicated caretaker and her first love. The Hallmark Christmas movie is based on Debbie Macomber’s ‘Mrs. Miracle’ novels and paints a heartwarming picture of family and holiday cheer within a historic estate.

Where Was Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle Filmed?

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle was filmed on location in Victoria, British Columbia. Tentatively titled ‘Homecoming With Mrs. Miracle,’ principal photography began on July 8, 2024, and concluded on July 26, 2024. The cast seemed to have cherished their time on set, sharing lighthearted moments as they brought the film to life.

Victoria, British Columbia

Situated on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Victoria became the primary filming location for ‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle.’ Known for its Victorian architecture, coastal expanse, and natural beauty, the city is a cinematic paradise with filmmakers spoiled for choice. For ‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs Miracle,’ the production team chose to conduct the majority of shooting at the Kingsmount, a heritage mansion located at 305 Denison Road in Oak Bay. The historical property exemplifies the British Arts and Crafts style of architecture and is a landmark of the Gonzales Hill neighborhood in the picturesque suburban coastal community of Oak Bay. Built between 1910 and 1911, the mansion is part of an 82-acre estate with a storied history that enhances the movie’s festive atmosphere and narrative of a long-running family business.

Designed by architect David Cowper Frame, with later additions by Samuel Maclure, Kingsmount features unique elements like its random rubble stone walls, butterfly-style floor plan, and spectacular views. Such elements are further enriched by the use of a vintage car and subtle festive decor by the production team. Victoria serves as both a practical and aesthetically compelling filming location that has drawn Hallmark productions like ‘Christmas Under the Lights,’ ‘Navigating Christmas,’ ‘Holidazed,’ ‘To All A Good Night,’ ‘The Christmas House,’ and ‘The Bridge.’

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle Cast

‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle’ stars Rachel Boston as Annie Merkel, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes as Charlotte, Tanner Novlan as Austin, and Max Lloyd-Jones as Henry. Boston is a seasoned actress best known for her portrayal of Alison in ‘500 Days of Summer,’ Deena the Bridesmaid in ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,’ Ingrid Beauchamp in ‘Witches of East End,’ and Beth Mason in ‘American Dreams.’ She is a Hallmark regular, and you may have seen her in movies like ‘A Biltmore Christmas‘ as Actress, ‘The More Love Grows‘ as Helen, ‘Field Day‘ as Jen Davis, and ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe‘ as Annie Cooper.

Lamothe-Kipnes is an up-and-coming actress who takes on the role of Scarlett in Hallmark’s ‘Everything Puppies,’ Liz Waitt in ‘Never Been Chris’d,’ and Young Vivienne in The CW’s ‘Charmed.’ Novlan is an experienced actor who garnered attention with his performances in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as Dr. John Finnegan, ‘Christmas Class Reunion‘ as Devin Ryan, ‘Roswell, New Mexico‘ as Gregory Manes, and ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas‘ as Grant Hines.

Hailing from England, Lloyd-Jones can be seen acting in ‘The Irrational’ as Simon Wylton, ‘When Calls the Heart‘ as Tom Thornton, ‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows‘ as Hunter, and ‘Woman of the Hour‘ as Ken. Supporting cast members include Heather Doerksen as General Counsel, Peter Benson as Monty, Matthew James Dowden as Benedict Moorehouse, John Cassini as Leo, Georgia Waters as Portia, Sabrina Larsen as Young Charlotte, Logan Carriere as Cody, Leanne Allen as Peggy.

Read More: Hallmark’s To Have and To Holiday: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details