Love Village: Where are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Thanks to Netflix’s ‘Love Village,’ viewers across the world get to enjoy some heartwarming stories that are sure to make anyone feel optimistic about love. Featuring participants between the age of 35 to 60, the Japanese reality show has become beloved by many due to its unique premise and entertaining storylines. With the recent premiere of the season 1 finale, fans are eager to know what their favorite cast members are up to these days. Well, we are here to explore the same and tell you everything that we know!

Where Are Junpei and Okayo Now?

We are starting with Junpei and Okayo, the first couple we saw coming together in the show. After they left the Netflix series, the couple shared an update that indicates that they are still together, though they are presently living in their respective homes in Shizuoka, Japan, and Tokyo, Japan. As of writing, Junpei seems dedicated to helping his father’s carpentry business and is also part of some other ventures. He has a clothing brand called White Hunter and serves as an ambassador for Vision Street Wear in Japan. Additionally, he is affiliated with Dark Side Skate Wear, while Okayo works as a convenience store clerk.

Where Are Totchan and Sakechan Now?

Up next, we have Totchan and Sakechan, who also seem to have continued their on-screen romance. The former shared a picture of them together while enjoying some food and seemed quite excited about the new developments in her life. When not spending time with her new partner, Totchan enjoys the company of her teenage son and her cat, which is named after the moon. She herself works as a therapist at Imacoco Salon. Meanwhile, Sakechan is in an executive position at an IT company.

Where Are Tabo and Yukorin Now?

We are quite excited to talk about Takahiro “Tabo” Fujita and Yukorin, whose romance certainly captured the attention of the world. However, as of writing, the couple does not seem to have shared any updates regarding the current status of their relationship. Tabo himself is a successful businessman who is affiliated with many food establishments, including Krats staffing venture, Shishirou Yoyogi, and HiroNori Craft Ramen. Additionally, he is partnered with the Nagahara Group. Similarly, Yukorin is an accomplished Yoga Instructor though she also works as a Model and a Voce Actor.

Where Are Minane and Nakasan Now?

Let’s now talk about Minane and Nakasan, the couple who may not have gotten together in the most conventional manner, according to the show but still remained a fan favorite. After being rejected by Minane while on the show, Nakasan left the house, which was followed by the end of the show’s production. Back in the real world, he reconnected with Minane, and their budding friendship turned into a romance following a drunken night and a kiss. While the couple is not exactly sure when they will get married, they did have their pre-wedding photoshoot about four months after they left the Netflix show. Nakasan, a father to two beautiful girls, continues to work in the real estate industry, while Minane is a picture book author who has a son of her own.

Where is Yukiemon Now?

Even though Yukiemon‘s love life seems to have started strongly while in the show, she did not seem much interested in anyone after Hollywood left the house. However, her closeness with Anchovy certainly made the latter think that she might be interested in him. The reality TV star does not seem to be active on the internet and is seemingly working as a Barista in the service industry.

Where is Anchovy Now?

Despite leaving the show as a single man, Anchovy‘s life within the show brought much entertainment to the viewers. Presently, he is the Owner and Chef of a highly successful restaurant in Setagaya, Japan. He himself is an expert in Italian cuisine though any and all food cooked by the reality TV star certainly seems appetizing, no matter the origin. Not only has he been happily promoting the show, but he is also quite fond of gardening.

Where is Hollywood Now?

It does not seem like Hollywood is very active on social media, even though his fans have only continued to grow day by day. The actor’s efforts to find love may have failed on the show, but he remains hopeful that he will soon meet the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. His friendships with some of his co-stars like Tabo, Anchovy, and Johnny, who entered the house at the same time as him.

Where is Johnny Now?

Having left the Netflix show due to his work obligations, Johnny‘s presence in the series was much missed in season 1. Having graduated from Keio University and the California School of Psychology, the reality TV star is an accomplished psychologist who is exceptionally dedicated to his work. Indeed, he had gotten special permission to continue his work online while being part of the social experiment. However, this certainly put a damper on his plans to find his partner, though he did seem tentatively interested in Yukiemon.

Where is Tomochin Now?

Body Shape Instructor Tomochin turned many heads in the show, and she has certainly received her fair share of praise from the viewers. The fitness expert is also beloved for her work, with people heaping praise for the same via the Internet. She offers online workout sessions to those interested in getting in shape through platforms like Instagram.

Where is Numa P Now?

In spite of his short stay in the Netflix series, Shinnosuke Numata, AKA Numa P, was one of the most intriguing cast members who quickly became a fan favorite. The Anime Creator enjoys his work immensely and has been a part of many beloved Japanese productions. Additionally, he is also quite a foodie and seems fond of fishing. We wish him the very best in his life and hope that his dreams, both for his personal and professional lives, come true.

Where is Bable Now?

Awano, AKA Bable, was the last person to enter the Netflix show and easily caught the world’s attention with his creative side and captivating personality. He serves as an Event Director and is heavily involved in the choreography and performance of dance routines that take place in major events across the country of Japan. His blunt nature did often get him in trouble but he did form some close connections in the house,

