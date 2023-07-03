8 Movies Like Thank You For Smoking You Must See

The cascading influence of charm and charisma wins logic and science in this satirical comedy helmed by Jason Reitman. ‘Thank You for Smoking’ revolves around Nick Naylor, a lobbyist for big tobacco who manages to undermine the arguments against tobacco and cigarettes and convinces people that the anti-smoking agenda is nothing but twaddle. Released in 2005, the movie presents a prism into the compelling ways with which big corporations overturn public opinion.

As Naylor continues to denounce liberal campaigns and turn public scrutiny, he finds it hard to balance his role as a defender of dangerous substances and a father. With Aaron Eckhart, Rob Lowe, Adam Brody, Katie Holmes, and J.K. Simmons, ‘Thank You for Smoking’ dives into the amorality that pervades a number of pivotal structures in society. The movie features a ubiquitous cunning cynicism that further supplements the farcical satire on corporates, the government and the lobby system. So, if you enjoyed the symbolism of influence, impact and responsibility, then here is a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Thank You for Smoking’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Up in the Air (2009)

The movie follows the story of Ryan Bingham, a career transitioning counsellor who is designated to fire people. However, his demanding role has kept him airborne for years on end. Approached by a new coworker, the downsizer now finds a way to put an end to the consistent cycle of travel corporate. The movie features talented performances by George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, and Jason Bateman and is directed by Jason Reitman. Much like ‘Thank You for Smoking,’ ‘Up in the Air’ also features the pivotal structures that narrow in on lives and families. Just like Nick, who finds it hard to navigate the fine lines of a lobbyist and father, Ryan’s story also showcases the metaphorical dilemma of work and living out of a suitcase.

7. The Interview (2014)

With James Franco, Seth Rogen and Randall Park as the titular leads, ‘The Interview’ follows the story of Dave Skylark and Aaron Rapoport, two people who run a tabloid television show called ‘Skylark Tonight.’ When an unexpected development alerts them that the North Korean leader loves their show, the duo decide to set an interview and legitimize their tabloid show. However, when the CIA approaches them to assassinate the leader, a number of hilarious situations follow. Yet another black comedy that features a political satire, ‘The Interview’, also closely dives into the cruel and controlling story of leaders who take centre stage and retain the power to change opinions. So, if you enjoyed the bumpy ride of profit and tact in ‘Thank You for Smoking,’ then you’ll find this tale equally funny.

6 . I Care A Lot (2020)

The movie revolves around a lesbian con woman named Marla Grayson, who acts as a professional legal guardian. She manipulates the court system in order to get legal custody of the elderly and later manages to steal all their valuables and assets. However, when the con becomes prey to a larger predator, a hilarious situation follows. Featuring Rosamund Pike as the lead, the movie resembles ‘Thank You for Smoking’ closely. Much like Nick’s ability to manipulate people and systems for lobbying harmful tobacco, ‘I Care a Lot’ by director J Blakeson also follows the nefarious schemes of a crooked legal guardian whose hustle ultimately comes to bite her.

5. The Wackness (2008)

Like Nick’s ability to convince people, including a cancer patient, that smoking is for the best, ‘The Wackness’ follows the story of a mismatched duo who embark on a eccentric mission who are convinced that cannabis may be the solution to their problems. The story follows a teenage marijuana dealer and his therapist, a duo who suffers from women issues. When they decide to launch on an odyssey of hip hop and cannabis, a number of hilarious situations follow. With Josh Peck and Ben Kingsley as the leads, ‘The Wackness’ also features an entangled plot of friendship and marijuana. So, if you found the ‘Thank You for Smoking’ unique for its depiction of erred logic and satire, then you’ll find this story equally enamouring.

4. Irresistible (2020)

This satire follows the story of a Democratic political strategist who decides to help a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Decoding the askance narrative boded by strategists and people in power, ‘Irresistible’ follows the multiple ways in which people skew the political system. Starring Steve Carrell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis, ‘Irresistible’ is directed by Jon Stewart and follows a similar entertaining take on politics and power, making this the right movie to watch after the big-money corruptions of ‘Thank You for Smoking.’

3. Idiocracy (2006)

Another rendition that evokes a satire on capitalism and corporatocracy, ‘Idiocracy,’ follows the story of Joe Bowers, a man who is selected to partake in a military experiment and put into hibernation for a year along with a woman named Rita. However, when the duo is forgotten in their slumber stasis and becomes conscious in 2025, they find themselves coming face to face with an unpredictable situation. When they wake up, they see that the average intelligence of humans has decreased exponentially, and Joe happens to be the smartest man on the planet. Like Nick Naylor’s ability to twist consumerism in a cunning manner, ‘Idiocracy’ by director Mike Judge also follows the degenerate outcomes of dysgenics and commercialism.

2. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

This mockumentary also reflects the difference between perception and reality. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the movie follows the story of Borat, a town hero who is contracted by the Kazakhstan government to make a documentary in America in a feat to bring people together. Like Nick Naylor’s ability to bend people’s notions about tobacco and smoking, ‘Borat’ is also a satire that features crude humour and hilarious comedy which dives down into the systemic problems that warp the people of the country.

1. Office Space (1999)

This cult classic features a number of nonsensical regulations that are portrayed to have beneficial outcomes. The satire chronicles the dreary life of a software engineer named Peter, whose life at a corporate has led him to the edge. Discontented by the mundane monotony of his dwellings in the cubicle, Peter decides to seek help from an occupational hypnotherapist. Following the malice of corporate life, Mike Judge’s ‘Office Space’ is the story of an everyday man who rallies against the sedentary conditions that have limited his life exponentially. Much like, ‘Thank You for Smoking,’ ‘Office Space’ also features the arbitrary conditions of work and toil that manage to convolute our perceptions.

