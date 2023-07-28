8 Movies Like The Beanie Bubble You Must See

A testament to innovation and incessant determination, Apple TV+’s ‘The Beanie Bubble’ follows the meteoric rise of the famous Beanie Babies. Based on ‘The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute’ by Zac Bissonnette, the movie chronicles the story of a toy salesman named Ty Warner whose hopelessness leaves him turning to three women who help him transform the simplistic stuffed animal into one of the most famous toys in history. Helmed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, the biographical movie doesn’t just zero down on the context and pretext that led to the invention of Beanie Babies but also dives into the gritty details of success and acclaim associated with the contraption.

The star-studded cast features Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, ‘Succession’ alum Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan. With unforgiving corporate hubris that warps the protagonists in a relentless power trip, ‘The Beanie Bubble’ features a number of themes that follow when people catapult into success unexpectedly and start taking things for granted. So, if you were enthralled by the gravitas of self-made individuals, then here’s a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘The Beanie Bubble’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Chocolat (2000)

The irreverent clash of faith and taste follows in this tale. ‘Chocolat’ follows the story of a French woman and her young daughter who decide to open up a chocolate shop in a small remote village. However, when their ideas and thoughts give way to contentious developments, the seemingly morally righteous residents of the society decide to drive out the two women. With Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina, Lena Olin, and Johnny Depp, ‘Chocolat’ features the driving force of an idea and perfect execution. So, if the power of disruption in an industry caught your attention in ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ then you’ll find this story of two women rattling a tranquil village in France just as entertaining.

7. Bottle Shock (2008)

The movie chronicles the journey of Steven Spurrier, an English sommelier who tries to make a deal with a winery in Napa Valley. Based on a real wine tasting in Paris in the late ‘70s, the story revolves around a Californian brand winning against their French rival, who hold archaic excellency over the craft. The star-studded cast features Chris Pine, Bo Barrett, Alan Rickman, and Bill Pullman. Much like the fiery spirit and corporate pomp that fuels Ty, ‘Bottle Shock’ also narrows down on the competitive nature of a wine expert, making this the right movie to tune into next.

6. Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

Featuring the ingenious abilities of a maverick, ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’ follows the story of Preston Tucker, the man who dreamed about cars since his childhood. After gaining the first auto design partnership in the 1930s, Tucker’s work becomes pivotal even during the Second World War. As Tucker tries to create yet another remarkable futuristic design, he is met with countless problems ranging from a broken supply chain to even stock fraud. Just as Robbie finds herself at the whims of others and loses her space in the company, ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’ also features the story of a hapless individual who, despite his success, must prove his innocence.

5. The Pez Outlaw (2022)

Albeit a documentary, ‘The Pez Outlaw’ maps the incredible adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town man from Michigan who changes his life completely. The documentary traces the story of a normal Midwestern machinic who turns into a smuggler of rare Pez parts. As Steve embarks on a life of crime as a smuggler and seller of illicit goods, he manages to invoke the ire of U.S. Pez and rival collectors. So, if you enjoyed the depiction of a self-sufficient spirit who doesn’t stop at any cost to succeed in ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ then you’ll find this story just as intriguing.

4. Air (2023)

With Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Phil Knight, ‘Air’ follows the story of Sonny Vaccaro, the man who decides to pursue Michael Jordan, a basketball rookie, and create a partnership. What starts as a simple partnership between the two individuals soon emerges as an entire basketball shoe line called Air Jordans. Much like the unprecedented success that the entrepreneurs see in ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ ‘Air’ also features the unpredictable glory the shoe line brings to Nike and Michael Jordan.

3. Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Another story that maps the entrepreneurial success of a common man, ‘Flamin’ Hot’ chronicles the story of Richard Montanez, a Frito Lay janitor who changed how fast food was conceived. By channeling the flavors of his heritage into plain Cheetos, Richard Montanez rises from the position of a janitor to the company’s top executive. A testament to effort and innovation, this biographical comedy-drama also features the unencumbered ambition that translates to meteoric success. So, if you were intrigued by the success story of Robbie, Ty, Sheila, and Maya, then you’ll find the story of Cheetos just as engrossing.

2. Joy (2015)

Based on the true story of Joy Mangano, the inventor of the self-wringing mop, the movie follows the story of a family across four generations. With Joy’s quest to become a successful businesswoman at its epicentre, the movie traces the betrayal and treachery that one must endure after entering the unforgiving world of commerce. From getting pushed to the limits to breaking countless barriers, ‘Joy’ features the unrivaled spirit of ambition that propels people to do just about anything. So, if the depiction of success and betrayal intrigued you in ‘The Beanie Bubbles,’ then you’ll find this story starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper equally bewitching.

1. The Founder (2016)

Much like Ty, a salesman stuck in a vicious cycle of loss and desolation, ‘The Founder’ also features the story of a salesman named Ray Kroc, who disrupts the entire fast-food industry and creates a restaurant chain that would change the way people conceived fast-food. Having turned a fast food eatery owned by two brothers into a staple across the world known as McDonald’s, Ray Kroc overcomes the challenges sent his way. Featuring Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, and Laura Dern, ‘The Founder’ by director John Lee Hancock also features the meteoric rise of a brand that forever changed things, making this the perfect movie to watch after, ‘The Beanie Bubble.’

Read More: Best Movies About Money, Power and Success