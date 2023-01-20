Bling Empire New York Season 1: Where is the Cast Now?

With the recent release of the first season of Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York,’ the buzz surrounding its cast members has certainly been a lot. Thanks to their time on the reality show, these prominent Asian-American tycoons have gained a large fan following and are eager to know as much as they can about the featured personalities. Many in the public are especially interested in knowing just what is new with them since their latest appearance in the Netflix show. If you are wondering the same thing, worry not because we have you covered!

Where is Dorothy Wang Now?

As one of the most prominent faces in the Netflix series, Dorothy Wang has certainly been able to increase her fan following. The mind behind Fabuluxe, along with Rich and Bubbly, seems to have left her apparent job at The Agency as a real estate agent. This might likely be due to her recent move to New York. As of writing, Dorothy does not appear to be dating anyone, and her on-screen connection with Aristidis “Aris” Kourkoumelis does not seem to have panned out. The reality TV star enjoys traveling a lot and even has a dedicated website that shares details of her journeys to destinations across the world.

Where is Tina Leung Now?

With her charming personality and determined nature, Tina Leung quickly captured the heart of the masses. Based in New York, the influencer continues to work within the fashion industry and has been a part of many crucial events. However, one of her biggest honors just might be the recent award won by the “House of Slay,” who are often referred to as “slaysians.” The group won the 2022 CFDA Fashion Award for Positive Social Influence, a prize that Tina could not help but feel grateful for.

Additionally, the group’s comic series, which features them as super-powered characters in the New York fashion industry, launched its second issue on November 1, 2022. In her personal life, Tina seems to prefer the company of loved ones and seems content with taking some time off for herself. It does not seem like she is dating anyone, as of writing.

Where is Deborah Hung Now?

Working as the mind behind Dreamland, a modeling agency based in Hong Kong, China, Deborah Hung, AKA Deborah Valdez-Hung, certainly garnered public attention with her stunning looks and eye-catching fashion. Alongside her husband, Stephen Hung, she is one of the biggest names within the fashion industry and can often be seen on the front row seats of some of the most prestigious events.

Deborah and Stephen recently attended the Football World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. They then celebrated the end of 2022 in Burj Al Arab, an iconic hotel in Dubai, UAE. Additionally, her 40th birthday in January 2022 was also celebrated at the establishment. During her trip to Dubai, the Mexico-born fashionista seems to have developed a good connection with Farhana Bodi from Netflix’s ‘Bling Dubai.’

Where is Stephen Hung Now?

Working as the chairman of The Taipan Investment Group and the Vice-Chairman of Rio Entertainment Group, Stephen Hung seems to be enjoying life to the fullest. The banking tycoon is happily married to Deborah Hung, completing 11 years of marriage in January 2023. The couple does not seem to have any children together and is always open about their love for each other. Thanks to his astounding connections, some of the most well-known people that Stephen has recently met with include Nusret Gökçe/Salt Bae, Prince Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani of Qatar, Antoine Arnault, and many more.

Where is Richard Chang Now?

Presently, Richard Chang is serving as the Chief Growth Officer of Hudson Medical + Wellness, a company with an apparently new approach to health and pain relief. The reality TV star’s appearance in the Netflix show has boosted his popularity by a lot, with him happily promoting the same on different social media platforms. Despite the various ups and does that Richard’s relationship with Vika Abbyaeva went through, the couple seems to be going strong and is happily in love with each other.

Where is Blake Abbie Now?

Blake Abbie‘s journey in ‘Bling Empire: New York’ certainly endeared him to many who could not help but follow him with bated breath. Presently, he is working as the Editor At Large for A Magazine Curated By, though he continues to work as a Freelance Editor and Creative Consultant. Apart from the publishing industry, it seems that Blake is also interested in making an impact in the field of entertainment.

In fact, Blake is affiliated with Innovative Artists, a talent agency, in hopes of furthering himself as an actor. The reality TV star continues to miss his father, Robert Alexander Abbie, who passed away in December 2020 and often shares his thoughts about him on his social media. While not actively dating anyone, Blake is looking forward to having a family and does not care who his partner might be.

Where is Lynn Ban Now?

Known for her unconventional and gorgeous designs, Lynn Ban is the mind behind her eponymous jewelry brand. Over the years, her client list has included names like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé, who could not help but be a fan of Lynn’s designs. She runs the company alongside her husband, Jett Kain, who seemingly also helps her manage the workings of the Genki Sushi franchise in the USA. The brand was established by her father, David Ban, in Singapore and Hong Kong, with Lynn and Jett bringing the company to the west in 1996. The happy couple has a son named Sebastian, who has not been seen on the Netflix show as of writing. In March 2022, Lynn launched her first-ever resort collection, which she started working on with Como Resorts before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

Where is Nam Laks Now?

Despite her candid personality, it seems like Nam Laks prefers to keep the details of her personal life close to her heart. The reality TV star graduated with her Master’s degree from Columbia University in 2022, as seen on the show. It seems like Nam is now primarily based in Bangkok, Thailand, though she seemingly does make trips to New York occasionally and is known for frequenting Singapore. While she has not yet made any announcements regarding her relationship status, many fans cannot help but wonder if she is romantically involved with someone. This is mainly due to the numerous intimate dinners she seems to be frequenting, along with beautiful bouquets of flowers that often grace her social media feed.

