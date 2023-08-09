‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ Starts Filming in Ontario in September

The filming of Hallmark’s Christmas film ‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ starts in September in Ontario. The port city of Hamilton, located on the western tip of Lake Ontario, is set to host the production of the TV movie. The film revolves around a gossip columnist, who pretends “to be a prestigious journalist to get access to the notoriously private royal ‘Count Lars.’” She eventually gets “surprised to learn that he’s not quite who he seems to be… but then again, neither is she,” reads the logline. Although the title of the film resembles ‘A Royal Christmas,’ another Hallmark film, the two movies do not seem to be connected.

Hamilton is known for hosting Christmas movies for filming. The city hosted several productions such as ‘Take Me Back for Christmas,’ ‘The Christmas Cure,’ ‘Scentsational Christmas,’ ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake,’ ‘Inn Love by Christmas,’ ‘A Christmas Break,’ ‘Christmas in Toyland,’ ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake,’ etc. for shooting. The region is also home to numerous natural attractions, which include Albion Falls and Tiffany Falls Conservation Area. Hamilton’s alluring cityscape makes it a pivotal lensing location. Other popular projects filmed in the city include ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ etc.

The film is produced by Jesse Prupas, a line producer of Ang Lee’s ‘Life of Pi.’ Prupas also executive produced several Christmas films such as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ ‘Campfire Christmas,’ ‘Christmas CEO,’ ‘Deliver by Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Jars,’ etc. His other credits include Netflix’s romantic film ‘Good Sam,’ ABC Family’s teen film ‘Cyberbully,’ ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,’ ‘Swindler Seduction,’ ‘Bellevue,’ etc. The director and cast members of the movie are yet to be announced.

Muse Entertainment, the production company behind Emmy-winning series ‘The Kennedys,’ is joining hands with Crown Media Productions, Hallmark Media’s production wing, to produce ‘A Not So Royal Christmas.’ The film is expected to premiere on Hallmark around Christmastime.

