Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 12 Recap: Counting Coup

The twelfth episode of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ titled ‘Counting Coup,’ revolves around the aftermath of the murder of Sarah Atwood. Since the deceased businesswoman last spoke to Jamie Dutton, the detectives investigating the case have paid him a visit. The attorney general’s reaction to the investigation not only raises suspicion but also confirms Kayce Dutton’s doubts concerning his involvement in John Dutton’s death. Rip Wheeler prepares for an uncertain future at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, only for him to deal with an unexpected, shocking tragedy. Following the unexpected turn of events, the workers and members of the Dutton family mourn the loss of a dear friend! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jamie Dutton Becomes a Suspect in John Dutton and Sarah Atwood’s Murder Investigations

After Sarah Atwood is found dead inside her car, the detectives investigating the case arrive at Jamie Dutton’s house to clarify the nature of their relationship. The attorney general wonders why the police are interrogating him following a carjacking that went wrong. The officers make it clear that the businesswoman’s death is much more than the result of carjacking. When they ask him questions about their relationship, Jamie has no other option but to divulge that he had a personal companionship with her and that they used to stay together in his house. The detective tells him that they need Sarah’s things, but the attorney general demands a warrant.

When Jamie asks for a warrant to conduct an investigation in his house, the detectives begin to suspect him. They become convinced that he has something or the other to do with the case and leave the property for the time being. Right after they depart from the house, Jamie rushes upstairs, takes several documents from Sarah’s suitcase, and shreds them, clarifying that he asked for the warrant to stall the detectives and stop them from laying their hands on the same papers. These documents can contain confidential information concerning the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the developmental project of Market Equities, which should be in his office.

After leaving Jamie’s house, one of the detectives calls Kayce and discusses the suspicious behavior of the attorney general. The livestock commissioner gives the officers all the permission to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the suspect since he has no desire to protect his adoptive brother. He is convinced that Jamie is in his position because of his own wrongdoings. The detective also asks whether Sarah’s murder is linked to John’s homicide, only for Kayce to respond yes.

Colby Mayfield Dies of an Attack by a Stud

The cowboys at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are concerned about the future of their workplace. They all expect to leave the place if the ranch gets owned by a random rich dude who does not know the value of their establishment. Rip Wheeler shows up and announces that he needs to sell the animals that belong to the ranch to raise money. He does not see any other way to save the place. The leader of the cowboys also calls Travis Wheatley and asks for the latter’s help to make the dealings. Rip further lets him know about John Dutton’s death.

Rip adds to Travis that he does not have the heart to inform Jimmy of the news. Travis helps his friend by doing it and even offers Jimmy a week off to process the death. However, the latter does not want to miss work because of a cowboy’s demise, as he knows John would have wanted him to continue working. Things only get worse when Carter tries to give water to a stud. The horse goes out of control, and the young boy remains stuck in the stable. Colby arrives and enters the cabin to allow Carter to escape, only for the stud to attack him. The boy takes a gun and shoots the stud down, but it is too late.

Colby does not survive the attack, adding to the misery of the cowboys at the ranch. Rip calls Ryan and informs the news. In addition to dealing with the death of his best friend, Ryan has the unbearable duty of telling Teeter that her man has passed away. Ryan, Teeter, Walker, and Jake return to the Dutton Ranch from the Four Sixes (6666) Ranch with a heavy heart. Colby’s body is sent to his family. When Beth Dutton collects his things to send the same to the deceased cowboy’s loved ones, Lloyd Pierce asks her to leave his hat behind so that his woman has something to hold on to.

Kayce Dutton Threatens Grant Horton to Protect His Family

Kayce Dutton remains in touch with Cade McPhereson, who reveals to the former that Grant Horton is running things in Houston, Texas. After leaving the dead stud for the wolves, he leaves for Houston with Mo Brings Plenty. He locates Grant Horton, who is spending time with his soccer player daughter. After the father and daughter enter their car, Kayce follows and holds the girl at gunpoint. He asks Horton about his involvement in John Dutton’s death. Kayce further adds that the hitman should leave his family alone. Since the current Dutton patriarch knows all about the specifics of Horton’s family, the assassin has no choice but to follow the former’s instructions.

Kayce part ways with Horton after performing a counting coup, a Native American warrior tradition of intimidating the opponent without killing the same, on him. Meanwhile, Beth tries to comfort Carter. The young boy continues to blame himself for causing Colby’s death. She asks him to seek comfort in his family. When he replies that he does not have one, she adds that he does, indicating that he is part of her family. Beth also comforts her husband, Rip, who bottles up his emotions. She lights the fireplace in her house and asks the love of her life to throw his whiskey glass at the fire. Rip follows her instructions and finds comfort in the raging fire, making Beth the therapist among the Duttons.

