Where Was Boy Erased (2018) Filmed?

Helmed by Joel Edgerton, ‘Boy Erased’ is a biographical film that gives out a strong message of self-acceptance and finding your inner voice. Based on Garrard Conley’s memoir of the same name, the 2018 film follows Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a small-town Baptist pastor, who is forced to go to a conversion therapy program after being outed as gay to his parents Jared (Russell Crowe) and Nancy (Nicole Kidman). Apart from a gripping storyline and stellar performances, ‘Boy Erased’ has also been appreciated for its cinematography and stunning visuals, which help elevate the overall tone of the film. So let’s have a look at the locations where the movie was filmed!

Boy Erased Filming Locations

‘Boy Erased’ was filmed in Atlanta, Tennessee, and California. The cameras started rolling for the film at the beginning of September 2017 and the shoot was wrapped up by the end of October of the same year. The team then had to gather for some re-shoots in April 2018. Now let’s check out all the locations where the filming of ‘Boy Erased’ took place.

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

The film was primarily shot in Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia. Most of the sequences of Jared’s life, including his home, school, and college, were filmed in Atlanta and its neighboring cities. In the film, Jared’s father, Marshall Eamons, owns a car dealership, the sequences for which were lensed in a local dealership in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta. The cinematographer of the film, Eduard Grau, announced the commencement of the shoot on social media in September 2017. He posted a picture from the set of ‘Boy Erased’ in Atlanta on Instagram and wrote, “We start Boy Erased with this two geniuses in their own way.”

For the college sequences, the production team utilized the site of Morehouse College, situated at 830 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta. The Holy Cross Episcopal Church at 2005 South Columbia Place, in Decatur, is also featured in the film. In particular, the scenes set in the Conversion Therapy Program that Jared is sent to was reportedly shot at the aforementioned church. In October of the same year, reports of Nicole Kidman arriving on the set of the film in Atlanta made the rounds. The same month, Joe Alwyn, who plays Henry Wallace in the film, was also spotted on the set.

Atlanta is known for its diverse geography, which makes it an ideal location for filming different projects. Apart from the city’s skyline, the metropolitan area also has suburban regions, along with mountains, coastal areas, forests, as well as some historical sites. The authorities also provide tax incentives for production houses to shoot their films in Atlanta. Hence, the city has been utilized as a filming location for several projects, including ‘Boy Erased.’

Films including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ have been shot in Atlanta. The city has also hosted the production of television shows like ‘Citadel,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’

Memphis, Tennessee

In real life, Garrard Conley was sent to a conversion therapy program in Memphis, Tennessee. For the film, the production team set up a camp in the same city to shoot the sequences of Jared’s struggle at the program. Memphis, known as the birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is famous for its historical and cultural significance and scenic landscapes. The city has also served as a backdrop for several other films, including ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Cast Away,’ ‘Walk the Line,’ and ‘Elvis.’

Los Angeles, California

Some additional portions of ‘Boy Erased’ were filmed at a studio in Los Angeles, California. Famously dubbed “the entertainment capital of the world,” the sprawling City of Angels is home to the dazzling neighborhood of Hollywood — which is synonymous with the American film industry. Apart from that, LA is packed with favorable sites suitable for filming, skilled technicians, an abundance of resources, great weather, and also houses several major production studios. Therefore, it is not surprising that it is the first choice of many filmmakers across the world to shoot their films.

Movies including ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Prestige,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’ were also filmed in Los Angeles.

Read More: Is Boy Erased Based on a True Story?